Residents in This Pennsylvania Locality Urged to Voluntarily Cut Back on Water Use — Here’s Why

Pennsylvania American Water urges residents to reduce nonessential usage of water amid drought threat.

Water is used excessively in everyday chores, so much so that sometimes one can become reckless with it. Northampton County residents have been warned to be cautious about their usage of water after the region witnessed several months of dry weather, likely due to climate change. In a recent press release, the Pennsylvania American Water has issued a voluntary water conservation notice to prevent a potential water shortage in case the dry weather continues. The organization is urging residents of the Nazareth area to reduce non-essential water usage as part of their drought contingency plan.

Woman in robe washing hands in bathroom. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sora Shimazaki)

“Water levels have been decreasing gradually over the last few months,” said Don Kessler, senior manager of operations. “To avoid a more serious situation if the dry weather continues, we’re asking customers in Nazareth and the surrounding communities to voluntarily reduce the non-essential usage of water," he added. This regulation will only apply to consumers of the Pennsylvania American Water (PAAW) in certain areas, including Bushkill Township, Easton, Forks, Lower Nazareth, Nazareth, Palmer, Pen Argyl Borough, Plainfield, Stockertown, Tatamy, Upper Nazareth, Washington Township, and Wind Gap.

Pedestal water fountain shooting water jets in a beautiful garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

The company has also listed chores where water usage can be reduced significantly. Watering of gardens and pavements, water sports, ornamental purposes like fountains and waterfalls, etc., are not mandatory everyday activities whose avoidance can minimize water usage. “Simple reductions in water usage now by customers can make a big difference,” Kessler added. The company has also advised eliminating serving water at curbs and restaurants unless it's demanded by the customer. The usage of a hydrant for any purpose other than putting out a fire is asked to be avoided.

Close-up photo of a water drop. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nithin PA)

The company has also shared some great water conservation tips, like only operating a dishwasher or washing machine when it's full, or checking toilet faucet pipes for leakages. Installing water-saving showerheads, using appliances that conserve water and energy, are among the many suggestions. The Pennsylvania American Water suggested opting for products and services that have the WaterSense label on to ensure less usage. Lastly, the obvious pointers like making sure the taps are turned off in between teeth brushing or manual dish washing. These tips will help store water that will be useful during a drought.

Watering of yellow coneflowers cultivated in balcony garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

The company has provided a detailed list of methods to save water that you can check out on the Wise Water Use section of its website. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a drought declaration earlier this month after a prolonged period of dry weather. The Commonwealth Drought Task Force contributed to the decision-making, which considered four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture. The data on the public water supply level was also collected to make an informed declaration.

An arid land with dried up plants. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Johannes Plenio)

“We’re asking our customers in affected areas to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their nonessential water use during this drought watch,” said Brandy Braun, director of water quality and environmental compliance at PAAW. He assured that the town has adequate water to supply the consumers for the time being, but the company wants to be prepared for a potential crisis. "We want to prepare for the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures in the future," Braun added. According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the least concerning among the three drought classifications. So, even though there's a risk of potential water scarcity, the right precautionary measures can help delay or eliminate the possibility.

