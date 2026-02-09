Record Cold Makes Niagara Falls Look Frozen. But Science Says It's an Optical Illusion

Experts believe that the falls may have been enshrouded in a frozen blanket, but underneath this blanketing ice, water is still flowing.

Somewhere on the boundary line between America and Canada, a ghost seems to have possessed the entire landscape, wrapping it in a freezing spell of eerie white. The roars of water that once thundered in the area are now muffled by hush, silent whispers of the milky mist that is hanging mid-air, half alive, half dead. Rivers have hardened. The grey-silver railings are draped in white. Clinging to the mountainous cliffs, dozens of spiky icicles are swinging like robes of slim, spooky ghosts gathered for a ritual. The water is still flowing, but most of it is concealed underneath the ice-encrusted rivers and walls. Life is there, but the breath seems to be suppressed underneath the creeping layers of glassy ice.

Screenshot from a video taken on February 2, 2026, showing Niagara Falls appearing frozen after extreme cold. (Image Source: YouTube | @BuffaloSnowKing)

At Niagara Falls, the world seems to have frozen in time. It's as if the cosmic filmmaker has pressed the pause button, courtesy of a polar vortex that recently triggered this freezing and dramatically transformed Niagara Falls into something more fascinating than a Disney frozen-scape. But deep beneath the shelves of stubborn ice, is it really frozen? Let’s start with the beginning—the polar vortex.

"Polar vortex" is a term scientists use to refer to the rings of wild Arctic winds that whirl around the North Pole, trapping cold air. Recently, the band experienced a sudden disruption, due to which the winds broke loose from the vortex and started barreling towards the south. At first, the droplets of mist froze in the air, one after the other. And then, as the winds travelled in the skies, it washed away everything from rocks to railings, from trees to boulders, in a deafening trance of white. Subzero temperatures only supported the winds by plunging to -20°C (-4°F) and more. Niagara, one of the most powerful and highest waterfalls in both Canada and the US, surrendered itself to the cold and turned into a GIF of partial freezing.

A woman in Ontario went to visit the Niagara Falls this month as it seemed 'partially frozen over.' (Image Source: X | @MiniMoonRocks)

Throngs of people are flocking to witness this paused film. Tons of them are sharing clips and photos of the frozen falls and the crystalline patterns carved into it. The sighting makes people wonder whether Niagara could become fully frozen in the coming days. The answer, as it turns out, is no. Angela Berti, a spokeswoman for Niagara Falls State Park in western New York, told USA TODAY that although it is crispy right now, it is impossible for the falls to fully freeze anymore. "Instead, ice builds up from the river, and the optics make it look like the falls are frozen, but the water continues to flow," Berti explained.

Sunday Guardian Live also affirms that full freezes in Niagara Falls are extremely rare, due to modern river management systems and high-water flow. The most remarkable freeze occurred in 1848 when both the Canadian and the American falls froze into thick solids, creating what some people called “ice jams.” But "due to the installation of what we call the 'ice boom,' the falls will never freeze over again," said Berti.

View of Niagara Falls appearing 'frozen in time' on January 26, 2026. (Image Source: X | @IN0u2)

Meanwhile, people in surrounding areas are warned by the officials to pay attention when stepping out of their houses. The surfaces are slippery and therefore dangerous. Minimize outdoor trips. In case one is unavoidable, officials suggest lots of warm layers and sturdy boots. At Niagara Falls, ice can quickly take over an observation deck or pathway, so be prepared for uncertainty and immediate escape. Lastly, don’t forget to keep a first-aid kit and ointments handy, as chilling winds can hurt your skin via frostbite or jolt you into a daze of hypothermia. Rest assured, if you are still brave enough to face these conditions and visit the falls, don’t forget to record it on your camera for others to see and swoon over.

More on Green Matters

Man Skates Over Frozen Waters of World’s Deepest Lake — Then He Heard a Chilling Sound From Below

A 'Blood Waterfall' Has Been Flowing in Antarctica for Centuries and Scientists Now Know Why

Rhode Island Man Shoveling His Driveway Finds Exotic Lizard Buried Under Nearly 2 Feet of Snow