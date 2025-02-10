A 'Blood Waterfall' Has Been Flowing in Antarctica for Centuries and Scientists Now Know Why

The Blood Falls is a key geological feature with the potential to advance knowledge and studies in subglacial hydrology.

Mysterious geological events have riddled Antarctica’s serene landscape for ages. From dramatically melting glaciers to unusual findings, it appears that the tranquility of the South Pole is only superficial. Beneath the pristine layers of ice, there are occurrences unfathomable to humans. The crimson hues of a certain waterfall in the icy continent have recently captured scientists' attention in a bid to solve the mystery color. Blood Falls, as the name suggests, is a perenially flowing water outlet out of the Taylor Glacier that sustains even the most hostile temperatures in East Antarctica. Of the many unexplained events, researchers have deduced the phenomenon behind the red hues of the streams, per a study published in the journal Advancing Earth and Space Sciences.

Waterfall in an ice glacier. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Simon Migaj)

While none of that rusty color stains the perfectly white Taylor Glacier, the Blood Waterfall somehow gushes out with bloody water. It was found through chemical analyses that iron compounds in the water darken the water flow due to a reaction with the oxygen from the air– a fundamental chemical reaction called oxidation. The iron-rich salty water, or brine, from the subglacial reservoirs beneath the ice sheets, is finally exposed to atmospheric oxygen when the water comes out to the surface imparting the red color. More so, every splash forces more iron to react with O2 deepening the hues. Earlier on, it was hypothesized that red algae caused the striking geological feature, per the study.

A red-colored water body caused by iron oxide. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Maksim Romashkin)

However, what remains a true mystery is the fact that the water flow does not stop even in freezing temperatures. Hosts of the science TV program NOVA on PBS who explored the Blood Waterfall in person also wondered the same. The liquid state of the waterfall is attributed to its subglacial existence as the hidden reservoir beneath the Taylor Glacier retains more heat than regular freshwater, per a Cambridge University Press report. Besides, the high salinity further lowers the freezing point of the water allowing it to flow freely in icy climates.

“We were just throwing out the most bizarre ideas because none of it made sense and we didn’t have very much data to draw from,” said glaciologist Erin Pettit from the Oregon State University. He has been part of multiple studies related to Blood Falls. It is theorized that the reservoir originated from an ancient marine waterbody that was trapped several feet below ice sheets. Researcher Chris Carr, a glaciologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author of the new study suggested that the accurate discovery of the trigger behind the waterfall remains a challenge.

Melting icebergs in Antarctica. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jean-Christophe Andre)

Scientists suggest that the water from the ice-locked reservoir trickles out from cracks in the glacier and gushes out onto the surface. “Researchers had assumed that any water would freeze solid, yet Taylor Glacier is known as the coldest glacier to have a steady flow of liquid water,” Petit added in a press release by UAF. They have, although, not been able to find any of those hypothetical cracks or outlets. Other theories propose that the buildup of internal pressure in the reservoir forces the water to find the weakest spot and break it open. Narrow pathways created through glacier movement are also considered.

Winter river with floating ice and snowy banks. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andre Berli)

The behavior of the brine in the Blood Falls can be useful in pushing the boundaries of subglacial hydrology studies that effectively challenge past theories about the limitations of cold glaciers. The observations could be collated with the ice glaciers on Mars or Jupiter’s moon, Europa.