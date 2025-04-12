Pop Star Lizzo Shares Her Secret Recipe for ‘Vegan’ BLT Salad — And Its Dressing Is Even Better

To make the salad even more tantalizing, the singer sprinkled a variety of condiments inside, from peppers to garlic powder.

“I'm lazy with it, so I'm throwing it in my food processor,” Lizzo (@lizzo) told her 25.8 million TikTok followers while tossing sliced onion rings inside the plastic pitcher of an Oster food processor. With her long-nailed finger, she pressed the buzzer on the machine. Lizzo, who turned vegan in April 2020, has been gaining widespread attention on social media for her tweaky vegan recipes, from watermelons topped with golden mustard sauce to vegan baked feta mac n cheese and toast peppered with persimmons. In this video, the Grammy-winning songstress, hailed as a norm-shattering plus-size icon and a figurehead for self-love and body positivity, demonstrated the recipe for a VBLT salad, short for “vegan bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes.”

Pop music icon Lizzo shares the recipe for a vegan BLT salad (Image Source: TikTok | @lizzo)

The Juice singer, whose portfolio slings with the diversity ranging from pop-trap self-love anthems to gritty bangers, jumped on the salad bandwagon as this recipe went viral. “I am going to make a VBLT salad,” said the American singer, standing in her kitchen. “Wash your lettuce,” she instructed, and sprayed some water on the lettuce leaves kept in a strainer basket. The rapper then displayed some slices of diced brown bacon on a white plate. “This is my favorite vegan bacon. As you guys know, I'm gonna chop it up into little bits,” she described while chopping the bacon into tiny bits with a kitchen knife.

Pop music icon Lizzo shares the recipe for a vegan BLT salad (Image Source: TikTok | @lizzo)

From the knife's blade, she tossed the chopped bits inside a pan and continued the recipe by slicing and grinding a large-sized onion. “Food chop,” she quipped, and added, “I know this sounds crazy, but [I’m going to] cook up some of these onions too.” From a wooden spatula, she scooped up the chopped onions from the blender and popped them in the pan, mixing them with chopped bacon. She stirred the mixture until it was nice and smooth. In the next step, she brought in some orange baby carrots and plopped them into the food processor. Moving on, she held a condiment jar on top of the cooking pan and offered a lush sprinkling of garlic powder to the mixture of bacon and onions. “I wanna go too crazy, but I'm gonna do a little garlic powder,” she said, playfully.

A bowl of vegan salad (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dana Tentis)

The Truth Hurts singer, dressed in a comfy black leotard, panned the camera over her kitchen counter, showing an assortment of ingredients. She sat down on a table and assembled all the ingredients in a large bowl, whipping up a rainbow-hued salad, drizzled with Your Heart Vegan Honey Mustard Salad Dressing, shredded vegan parmesan cheese, chopped tomatoes, carrots, bacon, and onions, salt and pepper, homemade pickles, and a dollop of mayo. She pulled out a fork and dug it into the salad, taking a bite. “Another day, another salad,” she captioned the recipe video. "There is no perfect bite," she said while munching on the delicious meal.

Person pouring oil in a bowl of salad (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Meanwhile, Lizzo is set to add another acting credit to her portfolio. Entertainment Weekly reported that she will soon play her first leading role in Rosetta, a biopic about Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the legendary musician nicknamed the "Godmother of Rock & Roll." The Boys artist is also involved in her Amazon Prime show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, where she hunts for her next "Big Grrrl" dancers. Lizzo, who also runs a shapewear business line called Yitty, is hailed for her intense and infectious personality. A BBC reporter once said she possesses a “firecracker personality which inflames the room.”

You can follow Lizzo (@lizzo) on TikTok to stay updated with her latest recipes and cooking quirks.