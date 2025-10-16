Photographer Captures Magical Footage of Comb Jellyfish 'Glowing' Neon Blue

The mesmerizing video clip was captured in Florida a few months back while the photographer was kayaking.

Vast oceans across the world are home to some of the most mesmerizing marine creatures on our planet, and sometimes, just randomly coming across these creatures seems magical. From different kinds of jellyfish to rare species of manta rays, these animals beautify the oceans even more. Apart from the common species found underwater, some creatures stand out for their mystery and mesmerizing aesthetics. For instance, photographer Patrick Coyne (@patrickc_la) recently shared a video clip on his Instagram account, featuring a beautiful comb jellyfish in bioluminescence.

A comb jellyfish underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Beth Fitzpatrick)

Deep in the dark oceans, light becomes a precious and essential resource. For many creatures, creating their own light is also a key to staying alive. In the video, the glowing jellyfish were seen creating a stunning scene by gliding through the dark ocean, located off Florida’s coast. While some lucky travelers occasionally come across these species of jellyfish close to the shores, others get a chance to see their true beauty by opting to go on a special bioluminescent kayaking tour in the region, as reported by Bioluminescence Tours. During the tour, guides lead visitors to several main spots where clusters of comb jellies thrive in the water. As per the reports, the best time to watch them is between November and May.

A woman holding a comb jellyfish in her hand. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Aleksei Bezrukov)

In his Instagram post, Coyne shared the video and wrote, “Even though I’ve witnessed bioluminescence hundreds of times now, every now and then we stumble upon something extra special like these comb jellyfish in Bioluminescence. This video was taken in Florida a couple of months back while out kayaking. Huge shoutout to @getupandgokayaking for getting us out there and staying up late for this!” As soon as the underwater spectacle went live on the internet, it captured the internet’s attention, as people soon filled the comment section of the video with their reactions.

A comb jellyfish underwater. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | LagunaticPhoto)

One Instagram user, @creative_soul.17, commented, “How cool! It's awesome to see how the jellies reacted to the bio. It looks so magical. Love your bio videos.” Another person, @linda_n19, praised the photographer and wrote, “This is a really cool capture!! You always find the best bioluminescent!!” Several others found this underwater creature beautiful. Comb jellies are delicate creatures, usually just a few inches long, and just like other bioluminescent organisms, the light produced by these jellies can also range from a whitish-green shade to a perfect neon blue glow.

Bioluminescent jellyfish glowing in the dark. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nutthaphol)

Experts also believe that they use their glow as a defense mechanism to keep themselves safe. Meanwhile, scientists have examined the genetic makeup of comb jellies and found that these creatures have a total of ten different proteins responsible for producing their glow, as reported by SciTechDaily. Additionally, they have a soft body made of two thin layers of, and unlike animals with a brain, they have a very simple nerve network that helps them sense their surroundings. As for their name, it comes from the rows of hair-like structures present on their bodies. When observed closely, they look much like the teeth of a long, looping comb.

You can watch the video here.

