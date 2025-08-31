Millions Are Tuning In To a Scientist-led Livestream That Shows Mysterious Creatures In The Deep Sea

The expedition discovered many sea creatures, including at least 40 species never seen by anyone before.

Deep-sea creatures are some of the most fascinating living beings on Earth. While some of them glow with bioluminescence, lighting up the ocean depths, others have strange, alien-like features, including transparent bodies, enormous eyes, or bizarre shapes. Each of them reveals just how mysterious and diverse life in the deep ocean is. Now, these mysteries of the ocean are unfolding live before millions of curious people worldwide. A team of American and Argentine researchers has launched a captivating livestream expedition on YouTube that is taking place at the Mar del Plata Canyon, one of Argentina’s largest submarine canyons.

A representative image of underwater creatures. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Georgette Douwma)

Until now, researchers have only studied the canyon floor by analyzing net and trawl samples, but this was their first opportunity to see it directly with their eyes. The team can carry out the adventurous expedition with the help of SuBastian, a remotely operated vehicle supplied by the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The livestream is also broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean). As reported by My Modern Met, the vehicle used by the researchers is equipped with cutting-edge sensors and powerful, high-quality cameras.

Screenshots of a few deep-sea creatures. (Image Source: YouTube | @SchmidtOcean)

Sailing alongside the main vehicle is a companion vessel, Falkor (too), which is carrying a team of 25 scientists, most of whom are affiliated with Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research. Wendy Schmidt, the co-founder and president of Schmidt Ocean Institute, spoke about the experiment and said, "The deep sea and its awe-inspiring life – from bright corals to mesmerizing octopuses – has captivated an entire nation, thanks to a team of passionate scientists and the millions of people watching their work, via livestream."

As reported by Discover Wildlife, he added, “Argentina is showing the world the power of deep-sea exploration to not only spark wonder, but to remind us how much of our planet remains to be discovered and protected.” The expedition has revealed a treasure trove of marine life, with scientists coming across at least 40 species completely new to science. These discoveries offer a fresh look into the little-known ecosystems of the South Atlantic. Some of the remarkable finds are a glass-like octopus, unusual sea spiders, a king crab, striking sea cucumbers, and many more.

This has also become the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s most-watched mission ever. It drew millions of viewers, and most of them were from Argentina. Dr Martín Brogger of CONICET spoke fondly of the expedition and said, “We received hundreds of messages from families, teachers, and kids who felt inspired, surprised, and even emotional watching the live broadcasts. Some young students told us they now dream of becoming marine biologists – an impact that goes beyond science by creating a shared sense of wonder and curiosity that can truly last a lifetime.”

