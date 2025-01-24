People Are Just Realizing That They’ve Been Using Toothpaste All Wrong

Most people do not give toothpastes much thought but a Reddit user urged everyone to reconsider their brushing habits.

Oral and dental hygiene is essential to lead a healthy and quality lifestyle. But it might be worth a thought whether big companies manufacturing dental hygiene products really do care about their customers. A person is likely to be influenced by the shining white teeth shown in a toothpaste advertisement. To obtain a similar appearance, they may try to simulate the practice of squeezing out giant smears of toothpaste supposedly being more effective. A Reddit user (u/MrRonOnvious) spit facts about sustainable use of the widely consumed product suggesting anything more than a pea-sized smear is a waste.

The user pointed out how the “big toothpaste industry” has marketed their products to be utilized in certain ways that profit them. The person explained that toothpaste used in small quantities is more effective regardless of how the product is promoted. “Just use a portion the size of a pea and you'll be fine, trust me. Otherwise, it just gets spit out and ends up in the sink,” the post added. They also encouraged others on the internet to try it out while reassuring that when using fewer amounts “you won't be able to tell the difference.” Simultaneously, an influx of comments followed with several internet users weighing in on the matter.

One user u/Bart-MS wrote, “This is applicable not only for toothpaste but also for other cleaning stuff like washing powder or dish liquid.” They added that the recommended amounts of usage by companies can be reduced to 50% without any negative consequences. u/KerouacsGirlfriend agreed with the comment and insinuated the big paychecks officials receive for such targeted marketing. “Yeah I'm always amazed by how my Mum just rips through toothpaste tubes and mine last for absolutely ages,” added u/Mysticp0t4t0. Also, u/ideagloabl94 provided a great tip for extracting appropriate amounts of toothpaste on the brush. The comment elucidated that putting it across the narrow end of the brush instead of the long end could be effective in cutting down the amounts.

While the tactic may not be applicable to all dental hygiene products, in the case of toothpaste, less is more. Nevertheless, advertisements tend to get ahead of themselves when promoting their products for mass consumption. However, emerging trends about the sustainability of home products not only benefit the environment but also help households manage their expenses better. In terms of health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted the recommended amounts of toothpaste for children and adolescents. A smear size equivalent to a rice grain is sufficient for children aged below 3 years whereas pea-sized amounts work for kids under 6 years.

A study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) analyzed brushing patterns among children from 2013 to 2016, per the report. It was found that more than 38% of children aged between three to six years used more toothpaste than recommended by the CDC. It is general knowledge that toothpaste plays a vital role in keeping our teeth and gums in good health. It also effectively removes plaque and food residuals from our teeth and prevents tooth decay, per Mouth Healthy. But with the wide variety of options available today, it has become a task to choose from several products promising to be the best pick.