Gardening Experts Reveal One Bathroom Item That Keeps Your Cut Flowers Fresh for Longer

People are resorting to this simple hack for a beautiful-looking bouquet in their flower vases adding elegance to their homes.

Life would be a dream if our homes were adorned with perennially thriving blooms tucked away in every nook and corner. The ever-present scent of freshly cut flowers emanating from the hallway and kitchen catches you off-guard as soon as you step inside your home– it is one of those understated small pleasures of a quality lifestyle. At the same time, perennial blooms are impractical, unless they're artificial flowers. So, a home expert has weighed in on a clever hack to sustain your fresh-cut flowers for longer durations. This can be seemingly achieved by adding a few caps of mouthwash to your vase, per Better Homes & Gardens.

According to the American Dental Association, the major constituents of mouthwash are water, glycerin, flavoring, and active ingredients like essential oils, hydrogen peroxide, triclosan, and other chemicals. Some other products also contain ethanol and preservatives. However, the mouthwash hack requires a product free of alcohol that can benefit the flower stems by preventing bacterial growth. The anti-bacterial properties of mouthwash help humans keep their breath fresh. Interestingly, the property is equally beneficial for sustaining cut flowers for days. If you place a bouquet in a vase, you will soon notice the water getting cloudy and developing a foul odor. The report explains that this is caused by bacteria growing around the base of stems.

This unwanted microbial growth clogs the stem opening and deprives the flower stems of taking in nourishment. As a result, the flowers will soon be enough. Adding a capful of alcohol-free mouthwash to the water will inhibit the microbial attack around the stem bases and prevent contamination. An additional tip advised that all leaves be stripped of the flower stem to further reduce risks of bacterial growth and also snip the stems allowing unrestricted water intake. The home expert, Sharon Greenthal elucidated that she created two similar arrangements of the exact same flowers but placed them in different vases. She attested to the productivity of mouthwash-treated flowers saying they appeared fresher and healthier four days in.

There wasn’t a “major difference” between the two arrangements of normal water and mouthwash-treated water though. Nevertheless, she intended to stick to the practice to make her flower stems last longer. Another report by House Digest shared that cutting the stems at an angle underwater can help extend the life of flowers ensuring optimum water absorption. It is important to hold the stems and cut them underwater to prevent air bubbles from developing in the stems. Moreover, plants with dense foliage or those exposed to water may become a breeding ground for powdery mildew– a fungus that appears like a coating of powdered sugar on the plants.

Gardeners can prevent its growth by mixing one part mouthwash with three parts water or a baking soda alternative, per Alsip Nursery. While the mouthwash mixture can be an effective solution, it may simultaneously hinder the growth of new plants. Besides mouthwash, apple cider vinegar is also a great alternative to extend the longevity of flower cuts, per a report by Bayside Garden Center. One might wonder, why all this effort to sustain flowers that are eventually going to wilt. Well, flowers are an effortless and natural way to add a touch of elegance and instant beauty to any space, be it your home, office, or recreational space. It is the reason why so many substitutes for flowers– fresh, dried, or artificial, have become increasingly popular over time.