People Are Just Realizing How Wendy’s Lemonades Are Actually Made — It Involves Buckets and Tap Water

In a video, a Wendy's employee revealed the insider process of preparing its cult-favorite lemonades in bulk amounts.

As summer arrives, the scorching heat exhausts many. Children couldn’t play, college-goers and travellers are afraid to hang out outdoors due to the brutal glare of the Sun. Thankfully, there are some tasty ways to tackle the heat. Ever since Wendy’s introduced its lemonades, people have found a refreshing escape. From schools’ tuckshops to Comic Con events and standalone lemonade stands, today, Wendy’s refreshing lemonades are everywhere. But in a 2021 video, a Wendy’s employee, Naay (@naay5ximes), revealed that the lemonade here is crafted from tap water. This sent Wendy’s fans slumping into an abyss of shock and fear.

Standing in Wendy’s kitchen, Naay demonstrated the recipe they use for making "strawberry lemonade with tropical berry syrup." The video opens with Naay donning a mask strapped around her mouth. A grey apron printed with Wendy’s girl portrait logo slung over her shoulders. "We're here to make lemonade. I already did them three, but basically you just pour this," she said and panned the camera to a countertop which is loaded with several plastic tubs filled with a yellow liquid. Naay then grabbed a white-colored Carton of Hubert’s lemonade with its signature yellow wink eye doodle.

She tore the carton’s seal and poured the pastel yellow lemonade base into one of the empty tubs. As the video continued, Naay brought in an ooey-gooey-looking bag that seemed to be filled with slushy pink syrup. "Then for the strawberry, you've got to pour this puree in," she told the viewers. She ripped open the bag and spilled the strawberry syrup inside the same tub. As the rosy-hued puree squirted from the bag and sloshed into the yellow liquid, Naay gave the mixture a good stir with a blue kitchen whisker. Then, she proceeded with the next step of the recipe, which left most viewers shocked.

Naay picked up the tub with the reddish liquid mixture and placed it in the kitchen sink, below the water tap. "You've got to fill it up to right here," she said and turned on the tap. A stream of water gushed out from the tap and tumbled down into the tub, mingling with the lemonade base and strawberry slush. A foamy layer of bubbles emerged on the surface of the solution. The video transitioned to show another plastic tub, this one filled with just the yellow liquid. This tub too was placed under a running tap and was already filled to the brim with tap water.

"Now I'll show you how to make the lemonade. We're giving ya'll," Naay told the viewers and displayed several plastic boxes, each filled with reddish ingredients, on a counter. A squeeze bottle entered the picture. From the red nozzle of the bottle, Naay squeezed out some “tropical berry syrup” and shot a jet of it to fill the bottom of Wendy’s plastic beverage glass. She then shoved this glass below the mouth of a beverage dispenser. A spout of the pinkish liquid mixture started filling the glass with a lovely, ruby-red-colored beverage.

"You're supposed to fill it up to the four, but this is mine, like I said," Naay said. The video wrapped up as she closed the glass’s neck with a plastic cap, dipped a straw inside, and started sipping the lemonade. @Shaanti commented “Bone apple teeth,” referring to the popular internet meme which involves a humorous mispronunciation of the French phrase “Bon appétit,” used mostly as an ironic expression for unappetizing food.

