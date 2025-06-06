Wendy’s Customer Opens the Box of Cheesy Fries They Ordered And Noticed Something Gross Inside

Wendy's food quality has many customers concerned, who are now taking to the internet to share their food horror stories.

Moldy and spoiled food from popular chains and stores has become the new norm. Simultaneously, people have also stepped into the shoes of responsible consumers and share their plight with fellow consumers, primarily on the internet. By the same token, a Wendy’s customer (u/NuggetWarrior09) was disappointed by his cheesy fries order from the popular fast food chain and sparked a discussion on Reddit. In their post, the customer shared a snap of the order they received, and the cheese dressing had strange, moldy spots on it.

It did not take long to realize that the fries were spoiled and could potentially make the customer ill upon consumption. “Actual mold on Wendy’s fries that I just bought,” the post’s caption said. Naturally, people were threatened by the evidence and asked for details to avoid ordering from the same store. u/ValleyAndFriends asked, “ I would be asking for a refund immediately.” Replying to that, the poster added, “From Wendy’s, got a refund but they insist it’s 'blue cheese' like, ‘No it’s not, it’s green and fuzzy.”

Contesting the store’s claim, the customer said they left the fries in the fridge to let the mold spread out and confirm that it is anything but “blue cheese.” A fellow internet user was concerned and encouraged the Wendy’s customer to report the issue to the Department of Public Health, stating that dealing with consumer complaints is one of their primary motives. “Forget the mold, let's talk about this nasty ass looking melted cheese. It's not cheese sauce, it's just melted cheese. Melted in the microwave by the way,” pointed out u/VulgarSlinky.

Surprisingly, another customer claimed they fell ill from the fries earlier. “I got food poisoning from them back in June. Got Ecoli poisoning,” recalled u/Automatic_Computer20. While u/roosell1986 warned, “If you had any idea how liquid ‘cheese’ products were kept in a kitchen, you'd never get them again.” Wendy’s has recently come under fire for multiple cases of delivering moldy food to its customers. In December 2024, another Wendy’s customer posted on Reddit, raising concerns about mold on a half-eaten burger.

The customer (u/dmv1022) posted a photo of the burger with faint moldy spots on the buns. “What is this? Went to Wendy’s last night. Is this mold?” the caption asked. People were baffled by the fast food chain’s consistently falling food quality. “No wonder there's mold on everything. There are probably not a lot of people who would pay that for this garbage, so the food just sits around till it's moldy and rancid. Bon appétit!” wrote u/Consistent-Flower-30.

u/-_Los_- added, “Every Wendy’s I’ve ever been to is having problems with staff and equipment.” Not only the customers but even Wendy’s employees have spoken out. In 2022, a staff worker went viral for sharing a video of a grill tainted with mold spores as a result of improper hygiene practices. Jose G. Martinez (@happyweed6981) exposed the restaurant moments before quitting his job and even warned diners to refrain from eating at the store. "A pig pen is better than that place. "A pig pen is better than that place,” he later told Newsweek.