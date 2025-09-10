Orphaned Mountain Gorilla Spends Her Final Moments With Her Rescuer — and Dies in His Arms

Ndakasi, the female gorilla, won hearts during her lifetime for her playful personality and gentle nature.

Animals often form a remarkable bond with the humans who care for them and protect them. Many animals learn to trust their caregivers eventually and respond to them with utmost loyalty and recognition. While this is the case with the majority of the wildlife, the connection can be especially strong and special with rescued or orphaned animals, as they see their caretakers as their complete family. In heartbreaking news, a beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who captured the hearts of people at Virunga National Park throughout her lifetime, passed away in the arms of the very ranger who once saved her life.

An image of a gorilla eating something. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Harvey Sapir)

The rescuer and the national park ranger, André Bauma, found Ndakasi in Congo when she was holding tightly to her mother’s lifeless body after poachers killed her whole family. She was just two months old when she was rescued in 2007. Since Ndakasi had no family and the wild forest was too dangerous for her to survive alone, rangers kept her at the national park, where Bauma took care of her as manager, as reported by the BBC. Back in 2014, Bauma shared a heartfelt thought when he said that he cared for Ndakasi like she was his own daughter. He said, "We shared the same bed, I played with her, I fed her… I can say I am her mother."

A gorilla is lying on the grass. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ingrid Dietrich)

The ranger also said, "I loved her like a child. Her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her." However, in October 2021, the national park shared the heartbreaking news of Ndakasi's passing after she struggled with a long illness, which deteriorated over the years. Alongside the tragic news, a heartfelt image was also released. It was the last photograph of Bauma sitting against a wall on a blanket while Ndakasi's lifeless body lay close to him. What touched everyone's heart was that she peacefully rested her head on the rescuer's chest, and her toes were gently hooked around his boots.

The caption of the post read, "On the evening of 26 September, following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated, Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma." Bauma also said, "She will be missed by all of us at Virunga, but we are forever grateful for the richness Ndakasi brought to our lives during her time at Senkwekwe.” Meanwhile, during her lifetime, Ndakasi became popular due to her playful spirit and gentle nature; she even appeared in several films and documentaries. For instance, in the award-winning documentary Virunga, the female gorilla stole the spotlight in a memorable moment, laughing joyfully while a caretaker tickled her.

As reported by the Virunga National Park, in 2019, Ndakasi once again became a social media sensation after a playful selfie went viral on Earth Day. The photograph featured Ndakasi and fellow gorilla Ndeze casually photobombing a ranger's selfie. The gorillas were reportedly trying to imitate their caretakers with their stomachs out and flashed a mischievous smile while looking at the camera. Such unique bonds highlight how animals tend to express their gratitude to humans.

