Mischievous Crab Steals a Diver’s Camera and What It Recorded Was Surreal

When the diver retrieved his camera from the crab, the crab flailed its claws as if it were angry at him.

Who knew crabs could be videographers? One such adorable episode unfolded within the glimmering aquamarine waters of the Bahamas. Duran Roberts (@robertsduran) was on a fishing trip just when he bumped into this crab, which snatched his camera and slipped away knavishly, as though it was likely to shoot its first video log or make money by selling some images on SeaBay, as some viewers commented on a Reddit repost by u/slugggerrrr.

The footage made people imagine that the crab secretly desired to become an adventurer when it was forced to become a crab, which is why, when it noticed a camera in the diver’s hands, it seized it away and ran off with its claws trailing and flailing in the deep waters. “Crab stole my camera,” the diver exclaimed in the video caption. The video opens with a golden-brown crab drifting on a seafloor carpeted with powdery white sediment. Clutched in one of its claws is a black camera that reads the label “Gamestop.” At one point, the crab bounces into the water, hitting the floor.

The creature crawls through the underwater grasses, skilfully hauling the camera as if recording a film. Meanwhile, the aggrieved diver emerges from the other side, trying to chase the thief. This time, he succeeds. With a hand wrapped in a thick white glove, he stops the crab in its tracks and brutally detaches and yanks the camera from its grip. At this, the crab reacts with annoyance, banging its claws against the camera, a scene that caused viewers to rethink whether the crab was the thief or the diver.

People asserted that the crab was supposed to be the keeper. It was his realm, and the diver should have followed the rules of the sea. In general, the episode marked a funny moment on the internet, with many of the viewers cooking up scenarios that it was an attempt by the crab to record its first video log or a room tour. “Bruh just wants to give us a quick home tour,” commented u/D_roy_7777. u/RCallili said, “He’s doing a room tour.” u/Legend_of_dirty_Joe said, “Viral marketing ad for Gamestop!”

However, according to Thomas Peschak (@thomaspeschak), National Geographic photographer and marine biologist, this behavior is not uncommon among crabs. Coconut crabs, also called robber crabs, in particular, are known to steal everything from cameras to water bottles and shoes. Another researcher from Western Sydney University, Annabel Dorrestein, reported to ABC News about losing an expensive thermal camera to a crab in the waters of Australia. In her case, the crab dragged away the cameras and left her to bear a loss worth as much as $4,000.

