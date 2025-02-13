Olive Garden Customer Notices Something Strange in the Salad She Ordered — Then It Started Moving

The woman's unpleasant dining experience unlocked a new fear in people, especially those who frequent that restaurant.

With over 900 restaurants worldwide, Olive Garden is the bellwether of Italian dining for millions of customers. A typical meal usually starts with generous servings of breadsticks and garden salads, after which the diners usually proceed with their signature menu items like fettuccine Alfredo pasta bowl or Zuppa Toscana soup. Plus, the restaurant comes under the umbrella of General Mills, the company that owns eminent brands such as Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, which only adds further to its authenticity. Given the reputation, it was a blatant shock to this woman called ASR (@yellowindian), who visited a local Olive Garden for a family dinner and had a harrowing experience.

A bowl of salad with breadsticks. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dana Tentis)

In a 30-second TikTok clip, the woman shared an unappetizing experience when she visited the American-Italian restaurant in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to celebrate a family member’s birthday. The footage showed a bowl of salad kept on a wooden table among other food items. A pair of steel tongs rested in the bowl of salad which displayed hints of red tomato slices. The first issue was that the dining table she and her family were seated on, was in a place that “smelled like sewer.” Naturally, even the tastiest of meals can’t be enjoyed when the surrounding space stinks like that. But then she spotted something moving in the food.

A woman utterly disgusted by her food. (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Daniel Nebreda)

On top of the foul odor, when the diners were packing up the leftover dinner in boxes to take home, they discovered that there was a live centipede crawling in one of the salad bowls sitting on their table. “Imagine eating 3 bowls of salad just to find a full-grown, live centipede in your salad right before ending the night. Imagine the shift manager telling you not to make a scene and ‘quiet down’ because we are hurting her ears,” the woman described in the video caption. “It’s crazy because they are saying that the bugs are coming from the vendors that they are using. The lettuce is normally prepackaged and they just serve. But that’s still not an excuse,” the woman said in a comment.

Image Source: TikTok | @yellowindian

Over 1,800 people joined the discussion in the comments section to express shock, disgust, and disbelief at the woman’s unpleasant dining experience. “That’s a silverfish. I think they come from drains,” said the TikTok user @xxebahxx, about the creepy crawlies the woman found in her salad bowl. @theylovekenna_ commented that a similar experience happened with their dad who found a “roach in his cup” while eating at Olive Garden. @_dylaj said, “I’d have lost it.” @miraluvsmoney expressed, "This made my stomach turn!"

Image Source: TikTok | @jasss.doeeee

Seemingly, the woman’s video unlocked a new fear in people and they expressed their hesitation in visiting this restaurant again. “Not me going to Olive Garden for lunch,” said @cassieeckhoff. @nolabel.here_ shared a haunting ghost emoji with the comment, “I see this when I’m literally eating at Olive Garden!” However, in a comment, the woman confirmed that the restaurant retributed for their unpleasant experience by dismissing their bill and offering a gift card.

