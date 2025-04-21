Olive Garden Worker Reveals How Their Breadsticks Are Made And Now People Are Concerned

The video came as a shocking surprise to many fans of Olive Garden breadsticks who didn't expect that they were just like 'hot dog buns.'

The ingredients are crookedly simple: breadsticks, margarine, melted butter, and a crapton of garlic salt. Yet, Olive Garden’s breadsticks are so satisfying that over 500 million of them are crammed down into people’s bellies every year, per The Takeout. When rapper-rockstar Post Malone took The Tonight Show’s host Jimmy Fallon to the restaurant in 2018, Fallon was in for a shock, because if someone orders an entrée dish or a complete meal, they get unlimited breadsticks for free. Keeping aside OG’s “Italian generosity,” the appetizing deliciousness of its breadsticks has also spurred an element of mystery for curious foodies on the internet, many of whom have attempted to mimic the recipe using their own ingredients.

Olive Garden demonstrates how breadsticks are made in the restaurant kitchen (Image Source: TikTok | @readheadgurl)

On the other hand, an Olive Garden employee who goes by the moniker @readheadgurl shared a real-time video of how these breadsticks are actually made in the restaurant kitchen. After watching her video, hundreds of people are planning to stay away from the restaurant. “Come and make Olive Garden breadsticks with me,” the TikTok user said and pulled on a pair of transparent gloves in her hands. The video transitioned to a scene that displayed several packets filled with breadsticks.

Crisp golden breadsticks arranged on a kitchen cloth (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

The woman ripped open the plastic from one of the packets. She shook the packet, and the frozen breadsticks clinging to the plastic fell out on the metal counter. The employee took a parchment paper and spread it out on an oven tray, which appeared to feature burn marks on its edges. The OG worker tossed and arranged the frozen breadsticks on the parchment paper, and the video cut to show a large white can. She unlidded the can and tilted its open mouth to pour melted butter into a container.

Olive Garden demonstrates how breadsticks are made in the restaurant kitchen (Image Source: TikTok | @readheadgurl)

A white glazing brush leaning against the wall of the container got all immersed in the viscous yellow liquid. Upon applying butter to the breadsticks, the employee shoved the tray into the oven. Fast forward to a moment when the breadsticks were baked, the woman displayed a close-up shot of them, saying, “Accidentally burned them.” On the edges of the golden-baked bread batons were smoky highlights that indicated burning. The employee concluded the recipe by sprinkling generous quantities of garlic salt on the crispy breadsticks.

Image Source: TikTok | @qjian13

The employee posted this video inspired by boredom. “Súper bored that I made a video about breadsticks,” she captioned the video. Little did she know that the recipe clip would spark a tirade of grossness among the viewers, prompting them to renounce their love for OG’s breadsticks and break their hearts “in profound ways.” Many of them, for instance, pointed out how the oven tray was so blackened. “Do they ever clean those pans?” said @mweeks916. Another person said, “I don’t want them anymore.”

Image Source: TikTok | @hailey.leonardd

For @john27492, the clip came as a shocking surprise. “What! I thought they baked them fresh,” they exclaimed in a comment. @ally, an ex-cook for Olive Garden, said, “Everything is frozen and just gets thawed out, everything is pre-made and frozen and comes out of a bag.” @samanthasaladin quipped, “This feels illegal to watch.” @mrs.trevorphilips wrote, “I remember a long time ago, OG was so good, like when things were made in-house rather than just reheated. I miss that OG.” @riley4397 grunted, “They are literally hot dog buns.”

You can follow @readheadgurl on TikTok for lifestyle content.