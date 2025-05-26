Olive Garden Customer Dips Her Spoon in The Creamy Soup She Ordered — A Huge Chunk Pops Out

Many Olive Garden employees said that the soup is always cooked fresh in the restaurant, but what Tiffany got was anything but the soup.

Trapped in a bowl of soup is a whole new world rumbling with festive tambourines of flavors, colors, and textures - viscous liquid exploding with pockets of veggie nutrition intended to feed your elephant-sized hunger. Each slurp unfolds into a new gastronomical journey, which, ultimately, ends in the aftertaste of bliss. Not for everyone, though. For instance, a mom of three, Tiffany V (@misstiff1990), made a weird discovery when she visited an Olive Garden restaurant and ordered a Zuppa Toscana soup.

Olive Garden customer shares what she discovered in her Zuppa Toscana soup (Image Source: TikTok | @misstiff1990)

The moment she dipped a spoon into the soup bowl and scooped out a gloop, it wasn’t soup at all. It was just a giant flat chunk of potato dripping with dew-sized dollops of creamy soup. It seemed as if the chef slipped away from the kitchen for a moment and handed over the job of adding vegetables to a halfwit goblin. Zuppa Toscana, Italian for “Tuscan soup,” is a creamy potato soup loaded with flavorful Italian sausage, kale, and bacon, according to Budget Bytes. For fans, the soup is a perfect appetizer to quieten a growling belly, especially when paired with the cult favorite breadsticks.

Woman slurping soup in a restaurant (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The video opens with Tiffany seated at a restaurant table with a bowl of Zuppa Toscana positioned in front of her, along with other snacks from Olive Garden. Her grinning smile flashes on the camera as she dips the spoon into the creamy scoop, and instead of soup, it comes out with just a potato. “When you go to the Olive Garden and they forget to cut potatoes in the soup,” she wrote in the video’s overlay caption. The comments section got flooded with viewers who churned up their imagination to write bizarre ideas about this entire diner soup mishap.

Image Source: TikTok | @lilwhitewata

“I wish there was some sort of spoon-shaped utensil to break up the soft potato,” commented @freeman. Many spun funny perspectives. “That’s just the deluxe scalloped potatoes,” wrote @bllz. @nella said, “Wait, I always have a lot in mine. Is that not normal?” @jordanharder05 wrote, “Lottery ticket right there!” In a comment, Tiffany shared that she wasn’t surprised at finding this potato, just found it hilarious. “That’s just the deluxe scalloped potatoes.” Many former and current employees at Olive Garden jumped into the discussion to defend the restaurant and clarify that this was simply an isolated experience.

Image Source: TikTok | @mahaleycore

“As someone who used to work at Olive Garden, yes, this is normal, and no, they don’t come in bags, they actually do make the soup daily,” said @commandoamando. @kristenjensen916 commented, "Perfect. They always make the chunks too small, now you can custom cut them." @mollywithurmom said, “By the way, they cut them this way for the Zuppa Toscana, you must have always gotten broken bits. Potatoes fall apart in boiling hot soup.” Whatever the reason for this jumbo-sized potato chunk swimming in the creamy soup, this episode reminds us of Gordon Ramsay’s tip, as in, why people should never order soup in a restaurant.

You can follow Tiffany V (@misstiff1990) on TikTok for interesting video logs from her everyday life.