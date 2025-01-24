Dementia Care Experts Reveal Early Warning Signs of Dementia That Appear on Your Hands

While memory loss and disorientation are common symptoms of dementia, one shouldn't ignore the hand symptom showing up at a certain phase.

Impairments in cognitive functioning are best observed through behavioral symptoms. Dementia is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions in the world, with about 900,000 people affected by it in the UK and nearly one in 10 Americans have the disease. Senior citizens over the age of 65 are most susceptible to suffering from symptoms of dementia including memory loss, behavioral changes, and difficulty in performing daily activities. But The Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia charity, revealed that these symptoms indicate the advanced stages of dementia.

Two old women talking to each other. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andra Piacquadio)

In the later stages, dementia victims tend to behave out of character and are difficult to understand as it could stem from a variety of underlying causes. Constant hand wringing is a noticeable symptom in dementia victims. According to the charity, restlessness is a common experience among all people suffering from the condition. "Many people with dementia become restless and may fidget or pace up and down. They may constantly wring their hands, pull at their clothes, or touch themselves inappropriately in public,” The Alzheimer’s Society stated.

A doctor examining an MRI result of the brain. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Shvets)

While memory loss and confusion are perceived as a potential warning sign for dementia, hand wringing and fidgeting confirm the later stages of the condition. More often than not, the latter is thought to be related to aging but that’s barely the case. Incessant fidgeting and hand wringing may be caused due to feelings of pain or discomfort among the victims. An increased need for physical activity, needing to use the toilet, or any inconveniences with the environment could also potentially cause such behavioral symptoms. Suggesting that it may related to their past experiences, the charity added, “It may also be because the person used to move around a lot as part of their job."

An old man using the soft stress relief ball. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Matthias Zomer)

These symptoms can be relieved to some extent by strategically engaging dementia victims with activities that help their case. For people wanting to move around, physical exercises or performing activities related to their interests and hobbies can help scale down the intensity of the symptoms. In addition, the charity pitched some more interesting advice for the victims to keep their hands engaged. “A rummage box, containing objects related to the person’s past such as pictures, jewelry or souvenirs, may help as it gives the person an opportunity to move their hands,” they shared.

An old woman struggling with memory. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia is a syndrome that is caused by a number of diseases and collectively destroys nerve cells and damages the brain. Unfortunately, the symptoms worsen over time jeopardizing the victim’s thinking capabilities to a reduced state among other changes. Aggression, distress or agitation, hallucinations or delusions, and an unusual symptom of confusion that occurs in the late afternoon or early evening called sundowning. While the WHO reports that there is no known cure for dementia, increased support and aid offered to the people can help manage their symptoms.

A man consulting a physician. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro Studios)

Undergoing routine health checkups and proper maintenance of hearing aids and glasses will allow the victims to function without any setbacks. People caring for them should be aware of the victims' surroundings and prevent them from feeling bored by providing sufficient stimulation. This can be done through engagement in fun and meaningful activities. It is advised that people with dementia refrain from noisy neighborhoods or engage in sudden movements that their brains may be unable to process quickly. Reaching out to a general practitioner for professional medical supervision is also mandatory for a quality life.