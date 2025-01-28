Ariana Grande Swears by This Simple, Nutrient-Dense Smoothie That Gives You a Glowing Skin

The "Focus" singer accredits her well-being to her go-to vegan food- smoothies, which include a riveting list of special ingredients.

Popstar Ariana Grande is making headlines for her rather concerning weight loss over the years. With floating media reports speculating about her health, it seems the God Is A Woman singer has it all sorted out. Grande recently starred in the Disney musical, Wicked, and is completely unfazed about her health unlike the ongoing speculations- thanks to her vegan lifestyle. In fact, the star heavily relies on her plant-based diet and nutrient-rich smoothies blended out of fresh fruits and berries.

Fresh fruits with smoothies in clear glass. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nicola Barts)

According to VegNews, the 31-year-old musician announced that she was adopting a 100% vegan diet in 2013 after keeping her meat intake “minimal.” Grande swears by plant-based, whole-food diets that extensively cut out ultra-processed foods. One of her go-to vegan foods is smoothies– white, red, and green smoothies, precisely. The Disney alum’s affinity for smoothies was conveyed by her trainer Harley Pasternak. He talked to PopSugar about Grande’s diet regime and shared, “She makes a lot of my smoothies. So for the body-reset smoothies, she’ll make the white smoothie, red smoothie, and green smoothie,” per the source.

A mason jar with shake and straw. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Element5 Digital)

However, her colorful smoothies barely use any artificial food dyes. The colors are obtained from the ingredients used in the drink, for example, plenty of berries make up the red smoothie while a blend of avocado and leafy greens like spinach constitute Grande’s green smoothie. Ingredients like yogurt, almonds, and bananas are used for the white smoothie. A report by PopXO detailed that berries are loaded with antioxidants, prevent the formation of wrinkles on the skin, and fight off free radicals in the body, usually released from junk food items. Spinach heals skin damaged by sun heat and brightens up the face by reducing spots and pigmentation.

Green apple besides two clear glass jars. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Toni Cuenca)

Since 2013, the Into You singer has made conscious choices for her health and resorted to only plant-based foods. “The reason why I lost so much weight as I did is because I used to live on junk food. So I drastically changed my eating habits, started exercising daily, and I’m all around a healthier me,” she explained at the time. That has not changed even a decade later as Grande discussed her vegan diet in a recent interview with Sean Evans. In the YouTube series, Hot Ones, she teased how her grandmother offered her meatballs which she later refused suggesting she still refrains from consuming non-vegetarian meals.

A bowl of plant-based meals topped with fruits and berries. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Burst)

“My nonna always offers me meatballs and I’m like 'No, thank you, I’m still plant-based,'” the Grammy winner recalled during the chat in November 2024. Besides her health concerns, Grande does not have faith in the animal farming industry, currently one of the largest, in the U.S. She disclosed to The Mirror in 2014, “I love animals more than I love most people.” Dried nuts, beans, and plant-based chicken are some of her vegan favorites. Other than her, Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman, and F1 icon, Lewis Hamilton have also adopted vegan lifestyles. Portman turned vegan at the mere age of nine, per a PETA report, and once revealed her go-to vegan meal made out of chickpeas and vegetables in an interview.