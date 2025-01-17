Neglected Ducks Rescued From Disheartening Living Conditions Have Their First Taste of Life in a Pond

A farm made a significant impact by rescuing a flock of ducks and encouraging them to do one thing they love most- swim.

Farms harvesting animals for the sole purpose of meeting the supply demands of meat and eggs treat their poultry as mere ingredients rather than living creatures. Hoards of domestic animals are nurtured and fed but deprived of a healthy life restricting them from their natural instincts. Woodstock Farm Sanctuary attempted to make an impact by rescuing two dozen ducks from a pen and offering them a new chance at life, as documented in a YouTube video (@woodstocksanctuary). The farm workers encouraged them to jump onto their first-ever swim by chasing them toward a nearby pond. However, it was a bit of a challenge.

Ducks encaged in a pen for farming. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | German Rojas)

Initially, the farm staff struggled to control the flock of ducks as they cluelessly frolicked here and there, in groups. Meanwhile, the text revealed that the rescue ducks had been retrieved from a hoarding case and were estranged from water, their natural habitat, for the most of their lives. “For the first time in their lives two dozen recently rescued ducks get their first taste of life in a pond. They had been living for years with a hoarder who had them in pens without adequate access to water or proper nutrition,” the video description shared. The farm had managed to integrate the rescue birds with their existing flock with “clean” bills of health, the video explained. The ducks were not pleased with the idea of splashing into the water and ran for their lives as the staff tried to guide them through.

A flock of ducks on a farm. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mushfiqur Rahman Abir)

After moments of encouragement, the workers cheered as the rescue ducks hopped into the pond water one at a time. Interestingly, the ducks seemed to be in flight mode on the water as they hurried across the other end in a jiffy. However, the farm workers were far from giving up. Next, they dropped two of the rescue birds one by one into the pond water. While one managed to escape to the shore once again, the other duck, surprisingly, enjoyed its time in the water. One minute into the video, the duck was seen splashing water with its beak, in the manner of taking a bath.

Ducks swimming in water. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stefan Prutsch)

The farm staff was finally relieved and happy their plans worked out in the end. Following the duck, several others of the flock plopped into the water and embraced what was supposed to be their natural instinct, if not for their tragic lives at the pen. The video panned towards the ducks taking baths and having a good time in the pond. The blissful scene was a great example of how every animal, wild or domesticated, loves a fulfilling life over a captivated one. The distinct change in behaviors of the rescue ducks, who presumably lead static lives in unhealthy environments, was enough to determine how cruel the animal farming industry is, which claims the lives of innocent animals for mere human consumption.

Ducks are harvested on a farm. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Quang Nguyen Vinh)

Furthermore, the sanctuary added in the video description that they were confident that the new ducks would love the water once they were introduced to it. They also considered other factors when forcing the ducks to have a go at their first swim. The workers determined that it would be beneficial for the new ducks to get integrated with the rest of the flock as soon as possible to protect them from nocturnal predators. Moreover, the pond had no corners which made it easier for the staff to observe any weak members that may be picked on by the others and provide support accordingly.

