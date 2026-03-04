Mysterious Blue Pool Appears at Yellowstone Following Series of Hydrothermal Explosions

A series of explosions created a silica-filled water pool to the left of Tree Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone National Park may have once witnessed intense volcanic activity, but now, it is more or less a calm entity. Its magma chamber is currently mostly solid with no evidence of any major volcanic activity, according to Unofficial Networks. However, the park continues to experience significant geological events due to its hydrothermal system. These events facilitate new features in the facility. One of them is a blue water pool that reportedly formed in Norris Geyser Basin. Researchers believe that several small explosions occurred in the location that created the pool. Even though the explosions' intensity was not great, they still created a massive force to break the ground.

Orange star indicates the location of a new thermal pool (Image Source: USGS)

Recently, the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge, Mike Poland, spoke about the feature on YouTube. He explained that even though volcanoes are a thing of the past, the facility regularly experiences "smaller, yet still consequential kabooms." These "kabooms" are mostly triggered by water flashing toward the steam inside the hydrothermal system. He then directs the audience to the left side of Tree Island, where a blue pool formed sometime between late 2024 and early 2025. He explained that several small explosions pushed out the rock forming the surface. These rocks then took up the space around the crater, which is now a pool of water.

The series of explosions that created the pool began on December 25, 2024, and lasted at least until February 13, 2025. The pool developed gradually, with every explosion. The pool is around 13 feet wide and hosts water close to 109°F, according to USGS. The water is light blue and flows one foot below the rim. Researchers also found the rocks that were pushed out to make room for the pool. These rocks were enveloped with light-gray, fine-grained, sandy mud and were around one foot wide. They noted that two layers were exposed on the pool’s sides. The lower layer in this pair appears to be a water coating that was formed when the water was at higher levels. The pool was discovered during the routine maintenance of temperature logging stations.

Norris Porcelain Basin in Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA (2022) (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons | Dietmar Rabich)

The series of explosions that created the pool initially broke the rocks on the surface and then threw away silica mud. Now the small pit is full of silica-rich water. "The dominant rock type in the Yellowstone region is rhyolite, and that is very rich in silica. As hot water circulates underground, it can dissolve that silica and bring it to the surface, where it is deposited as the water cools. That's what makes up a lot of the geyser cones in Yellowstone — silica," Poland said, per Discover Magazine.

The fact that a strong explosion signal was not detected in the infrasound system during the period aligns with the assertion that the pool was created through a series of explosions. Only low-level acoustic signals came from the spot, the most prominent of which arrived on December 25, 2024. The particular explosion arrived just in time for the holidays. Norris Geyser Basin has long been described as the most dynamic part of Yellowstone National Park. The blue pool is a wonderful addition to this prominent region. Researchers will continue to monitor the feature and report on any new transformation.

