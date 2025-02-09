Mom Who Always Cooked Her Spaghetti in Hot Water From Tap Learns a Scary Truth: "It Contains..."

Realizing the dangers of cooking with hot water from the tap, the mother shared her astonishment with the internet.

We all love a nifty little hack that speeds up our cooking process. But saving time can often come with a cost. Unlike traditional methods, some people now tend to take hot water from their taps supplied by heaters instead of boiling normal water for cooking. TikTok user and mom Felicita Vidrine (@mind.body.mama) was one of them but was recently struck by the realization that this lazy practice can become a health hazard.

The content creator, who specializes in wellness and motherhood, pointed out two essential reasons that urged anyone using hot water from taps to stop doing it. In a viral video that has been viewed over 33,000 times, Vidrine threw a question that caught the internet’s attention. “Did you know when you use water to cook, you’re not supposed to use hot water from the tap?” she asked. The mother admitted that she “had no idea” about the dangers of using hot tap water and that she had been using it for cooking the majority of her life.

“My a** sure has spent 30-something years using hot water from the tap so that my spaghetti water would boil a little bit faster,” she noted in the clip. Getting to the point, the creator said that the primary reason one should not trust the hot water coming out of taps was because of lead exposure. She claimed that hot water dissolves lead present in home pipes at a faster rate than cold water. “So hot water is more likely to contain lead particles,” she revealed. Secondly, the hot water tank that stores the water is susceptible to corrosion and breakdown in addition to being unhygienic. “So the tank is made out of metals, right?” Vidrine continues, “And those metals can start to corrode and break off, ending up with heavy metal in your hot water.”

Additionally, the buildup of hot water inside the tank can lead to mold and bacteria growth. However, the creator was not one to leave her viewers without a solution or two. She suggested a “pretty simple” but “annoying” way to prevent the risk of lead exposure and associated health issues. “You just have to cook with cold water from the tap, and let the stove or the oven do the heating for you,” she said. For those who are really impatient for spaghetti, she advised them to use an electric kettle instead to boil water faster. Apparently, she did not have any idea about this but many others knew the fact, as hinted in the post’s caption. However, it was a whole other vibe in the comments section.

The mutual sentiment was the revelation that homes do not have lead pipes. “Plumber’s wife here he said this ain’t true all new homes are lead-free,” said an internet user (@lowkeyjennjenn) while another person (@sarabiforpes) quipped with a sarcastic tone, “To be honest, lead in my pasta water is the least of my concerns in 2025.” Someone else (@ellaynuhh) shared, “Learned this in like 6th-grade science.” The creator was somehow not over with the several comments suggesting pipes do not contain lead at homes. She cited a source by the Environmental Protection Agency explaining why hot water from the tap is unfit for consumption in any capacity, from cooking to drinking. It similarly explained that lead dissolves quickly in hot water and is likely to contain greater amounts of lead.

