Scientists Were Stunned To Spot a Transparent ‘Glass Octopus’ Under the Pacific Ocean

Scientists studying the seafloor near a remote island captured images of the rare transparent octopus that offered fresh perspectives.

Whether through a microscope or a telescope, the universe held surprises that challenged what we knew about it. Several such revelations came from the least expected places and were hidden in nature, waiting to be uncovered. During a recent expedition, scientists made two rare sightings of an almost transparent species of glass octopus, according to BBC. This discovery sparked curiosity and offered a fresh perspective on something that was both familiar and unexpected. Some discoveries changed how the past was viewed while others reminded us of the mysteries that awaited exploration. Further study about this species could reveal insights into their habitats, behaviors, and how they dealt with natural threats for survival.

A diver exploring the corals underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | John Cahil Rom)

Scientists aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor captured rare footage of the ethereal glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi). This was a nearly transparent cephalopod that only had a few visible features, which were its eyeballs, optic nerve, and digestive system. The experts had two sightings of the glass octopus in a span of 34 days and were deep down in the ocean, near the remote Phoenix Islands. The glass octopus had very few recorded sightings as it blended into its surroundings to avoid predators. They did not rely on ink clouds or rapid color changes to escape predators like their octopus counterparts, as they were invisible in the deep ocean’s twilight zone.

See more about the expedition, including coral predators, hammerhead shark territorial “zoomies”, a whale shark encounter, amazing coral ecosystems+more by searching #PhoenixIslandsCoral and visiting the website: https://t.co/TmkJk1iWIO 6/6 pic.twitter.com/aiq62pDMfD — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) July 10, 2021

The group of scientists captured a rare live footage of the animal with the aid of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Scientists had studied the species by looking at specimens found in the stomach of predators. They explored 30,000 square kilometres of the seafloor and conducted a total of 21 deep-sea dives, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute. However, the glass octopus was not the only rare sight the team caught on camera. Underwater robot SuBastian also captured the first ever footage of a rare whale shark, a deep-water species that dated back millions of years. These discoveries were a reminder and an insight into the unknown of the deep ocean.

Photo of an Octopus Underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ashley Christiano)

The biologists on board the Falkor vessel were conducting high-resolution seafloor mapping of the remote Phoenix Islands Archipelago. This was when they spotted the octopus and other “likely new marine species and deep-sea organisms.” “It has been very inspiring to help document the biodiversity of unexplored seamounts on the high seas and in U.S. waters,” exclaimed the expedition chief scientist Dr. Randi Rotjan of Boston University. Seven of the expeditions were done in the U.S. Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. They offered insights into the no-take marine protected area and the U.S. exclusive economic zone. The science team completed the first comprehensive survey of coral and sponge predation to investigate how corals responded to grazing scars and wounding.

“The Ocean holds wonders and promises we haven’t even imagined, much less discovered,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “Expeditions like these teach us why we need to increase our efforts to restore and better understand marine ecosystems everywhere, because the great chain of life that begins in the ocean is critical for human health and wellbeing,” she added, as per the New York Post. Aside from the viral footage of the glass octopus, researchers also conducted a series of experiments onboard the ship that involved corals. The results from the experiments were expected to provide insights into modern cancer medicine and vaccine creation.