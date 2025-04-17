Megan Fox Removes One Kind of Food From Her Daily Diet — It Helps Her Maintain A Toned Body

After her fourth pregnancy, Fox cut out this food from her diet and now likes to have balanced meals, which makes a big difference.

Megan Fox is someone who likes to live her life on her own terms. Despite paparazzi stamping her with titles like “sex symbol,” Fox has never stepped back from doing what she wanted to do, including her nose job, breast surgery, and blood-drinking ritual she followed with her last boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, per Hello! Magazine. Despite four pregnancies in her mom's journal, the Transformers actress has repeatedly stunned fans by maintaining her toned physique and pearly porcelain glow.

A hearty breakfast platter. Person digging fork into an omelet (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Denys Gromov)

Think of the 2021 Met Gala red carpet where she made a solo appearance dressed in a tantalizing hot-red long-sleeve Dundas gown with enticing open bodice and criss-cross lacework embellished with sequins and thigh-high slit, per PEOPLE. The secret is crystal clear! When it comes to her lifestyle, the Jennifer's Body star is absolutely strict and straightforward. In an interview with E! News, she talked about her post-pregnancy workout and revealed that she doesn’t put anything into her body that isn’t "gluten-free and organic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox Daily (@mfxdaily)

"I cut out all bread and those sorts of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day," Fox told E! News. In a video, All Things Nutrition reported that Fox’s “go-to breakfast” meals include egg white omelets, nuts, and oatmeal, a rich blend of carbs, fiber, and protein. For the snack break she takes twice a day, Fox loves to whip up a bowl of fruits or dry fruits to munch on. However, the Rogue lead doesn’t go on to avoid carbs altogether, though she avoids sugary foods, as her trainer Harley Pasternak shared with US Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox Daily (@mfxdaily)

"She eats carbs. She just eats the right carbs. She has a low-sugar diet. It's so sustainable, it's so moderate, she's not doing any zero this/zero that," Pasternak, the celebrity trainer behind the gorgeousness of stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry, told the magazine. Fox’s diet during a typical day is composed of three regular meals and two snack meals. "She'll have protein, fiber, and a healthy fat every meal. She is living a low-sugar lifestyle. She has definitely buckled down, and she is amazing," the trainer added. Her breakfast, he said, usually includes a smoothie with some avocado as healthy fats. She also prefers hummus and cut veggies.

Person pouring oil in a bowl of salad (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Apart from these meals, her go-to food choices include cucumber salad, miso soup, and, not to forget her favorite, salmon with rice, which Harley previously shared with Glamour. When asked about her go-to late-night snacks, Pasternak told PEOPLE in 2020 that "She's probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu."

Fit woman working out in a gym (Representative Image Source: Pexels | John Tekeridis)

In addition to her strict diet regimen, the Subservience actress follows a dedicated workout routine to stay fit as a fiddle. Speaking to E! News, she revealed that she usually works out thrice a week. On two of these three days, she pushes herself “really hard.” "I exercise really hard twice a week. I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training," she told the outlet. She also follows Harley’s Five Factor exercise routine, per PEOPLE. "There are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down."