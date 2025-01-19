Man Leaves 12-Pack Bottled Water on Porch During Snowstorm - Left Stunned on Finding None of Them Frozen

Thaxton shared that the water bottle had been lying on his porch where the temperature was 28 degrees Fahrenheit for past four days.

As wintery weather steals away heat from the atmosphere, water, if left outside, reacts to the nippy temperature by instantly freezing. The three-atom molecules of water slow down their churning motion and start jiggling and then clump together into clusters of hexagonal crystals, in a process called “nucleation.” It is evident and beyond question that if water experiences its freezing point, it will freeze. At least, this is what the school science textbooks say. But it seems there’s a bottled water that defies this scientific law. In a video crossing 1 million views, TikTok user Joe Thaxton (@joethaxton) shared how the bottled water left outdoors for three days didn’t freeze. It's one of the “things that makes you go, 'Hmmm..,'” he said.

Three bottles of packaged drinking water. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Emma Pollard)

“I’ve been keeping my water on the porch,” Thaxton said in the video. “[Here’s] proof that it was here when it snowed. It’s been out here for three days.” The camera zoomed in to reveal a pack of Clover Valley Purified Water bottles sitting on a wooden ledge on his porch. He scooped out one bottle from the plastic pack and flashed it on the screen. The water inside this bottle didn’t show any signs of freezing, even though the temperature in Thaxton’s area had been less than 28 degrees Fahrenheit for the past four days, he described in the caption. “My water in my house is frozen, but this water is not. Are they putting glycol in our water,” he wondered and told his viewers.

A bottle of mineral water standing on a pack of snow (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Maria Geller)

Glycol is a mildly toxic chemical that alters the freezing temperature of water. American Chemistry Council explains that glycol also referred to as ethylene glycol, is used as an antifreeze and coolant in many commercial products and industries. ReAgent elaborates that glycol interferes with the hydrogen bonds in water, making it difficult for the water molecules to bind. This prevents nucleation and the formation of ice crystals, which lowers the water’s freezing point.

Packaged drinking water going through factory processes. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vladimir Srajber)

With this video, Thaxton unlocked a new fear among people who regularly use bottled water for drinking. Over 3,000 people flocked into the comments section to share their opinions and experiences on this. @mel_bee75 shared that she observed a similar antifreeze process occur with the Pure Life water bottles. “This is exactly why I use a water filter at home and carry my own water bottle,” said @nanna.sue31. Many people, like @that.guy_93 and @scorpio11332, plainly advised against drinking purified bottled water. Instead, they recommended spring water.

Image Source: TikTok | @brandi47250

According to Healthline, spring water is a popular form of bottled water, which “comes from groundwater, which is water that exists underground in an aquifer that sits at or below the earth’s natural water table.” It is collected at the opening of a natural spring and is considered pre-purified, as it has traveled through natural filters like limestone, sandstone, and clay. On the other hand, purified is mechanically filtered to remove impurities like bacteria, viruses, chemical pollutants, and minerals like lead and copper. Since both types of water follow essential safety standards, medical experts don’t show any preference for any one of them. However, after seeing Thaxton’s case, it becomes evident that something is wrong with the water that did not freeze despite being left out in the snow.

Image Source: TikTok | @clcargill

While many people advised not to drink purified water, others simply said the water, in this case, didn’t freeze because of the pressure inside the bottle. @cforeman did the same experiment with a bottle of Coke. The Coke didn’t freeze even when the temperature reached below the freezing point. But as soon as they opened the bottle, the liquid froze. Explaining the enduring mystery behind this antifreeze, @RustyTech said, “It’s because of the pressure inside the bottle.”

@joethaxton 28 degrees f or less for the last 4 days and still not frozen. Things that makes you go hmmmm? ♬ Trying to Survive - Montgomery Gentry

You can follow Joe Thaxton (@joethaxton) on TikTok to watch video logs from his everyday life!