Dolphin Picks up a Plastic Bag Floating in the Ocean — Then Deliberately Hands It Over to Humans

The group of divers realized the concerning reality of growing ocean pollution, which even animals are trying to resolve.

Sea creatures are far smarter than we might have ever imagined. From the way they hunt their prey to their unique ways of interacting with people and the environment around them, these behaviors sometimes reveal their surprising level of awareness. Several years ago, while diving off the coast of Grand Turk, a woman named Lacey and her friends experienced one such astonishing incident. They received a powerful lesson about the concerning reality of ocean pollution, not from a fellow human, but from a wild bottlenose dolphin.

A representative image of a dolphin dropping a plastic bag. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stuart Westmorland)

According to Mark J. Palmer, the Associate Director of Earth Island Institute's International Marine Mammal Project, Lacey reached out to him to share an unforgettable experience. In her message, the woman shared that one day, after she and her team completed a dive and were making their way back to the shore, they noticed three wild bottlenose dolphins heading toward their boat. As reported by Save Dolphins, it appeared like they wanted to say something. The moment she spotted them, Lacey grabbed her GoPro and went straight to the back of the boat to begin snorkeling.

A representative image of a dolphin carrying a plastic bag. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By João Vianna)

The diving enthusiast said, "The dolphin was hanging out under the motor, and on her fin, she was carrying a plastic bag." The smart sea creature reached the back of the boat, where the dive instructor was standing. She was allegedly trying to give him a plastic bag, but soon, she dove back and stayed there as if waiting for something. Then, in a quiet yet powerful gesture, she dropped the plastic bag right in front of them. Lacey said, "She gave the bag to us, in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to make us dispose of the bag properly."

Upon seeing this, another woman who was with the diving team picked and handed the plastic to the dive instructor, and the dolphin suddenly raised her head high above the water, seemingly looking for what had been done with the item she had just delivered. Lacey further said, "She swam around us for a while, as if to say thank you, and then disappeared into the blue." This incident left everyone on board humbled by the intelligence and awareness of marine life. The ocean holds some of the planet’s most diverse ecosystems in its vastness. Yet, some of our everyday habits—like using single-use plastics, and being careless with waste disposal—are gradually destroying the balance of this underwater world.

As reported by Green Match, UNESCO once claimed that by 2050, the sea might contain more plastic than fish. What is even more concerning is that 92% of the overall plastic in the ocean is thought to be microplastics. It was also discovered that the most frequently found plastics in the ocean are cigarette butts, food packaging, plastic bottles and their caps, straws, and single-use plastic bags. As of 2025, it is estimated that around 75 and 199 million tons of plastic waste are polluting our oceans, and without any urgent action, this might rise even further.

