Last Supermoon of The Year Set to Light Up the Sky This Week — When and How to Watch It

People can catch the final supermoon of 2025, also known as 'cold moon,' on December 4.

People across the world enjoy watching supermoons as they appear larger and brighter than usual, making the night sky feel more alive. While it’s quite a common phenomenon, it often attracts hordes of photographers, stargazers, or even people who just want to soak in the peaceful view. So, if you are one of those, you are in for a celestial treat this week as the final supermoon of 2025 is all set to light up the night sky very soon. You can expect a breathtaking sight as the supermoon shines at its brightest on December 4 at 6:15 p.m. EST.

A beautiful view of a supermoon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Evans)

This final 'cold moon' of the year will be the third one of 2025 and is expected to come within about 222,000 miles of Earth. It is also worth noting that besides its peak on December 4, it will look just as full and bright on the nights before and after, i.e., on Wednesday and Friday. As reported by USA Today, NASA states, "Different publications use slightly different thresholds for deciding when a full moon is close enough to the Earth to qualify as a supermoon. Because the orbit of the moon is not a perfect circle, the moon is sometimes closer to the Earth than at other times during its orbit."

A close-up shot of a supermoon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Japatino)

Clear skies will make it an ideal opportunity to get some mesmerizing photographs. So, choose a spot where the eastern horizon is wide open. It can be at places like beaches, open countryside, elevated lookouts, and hilltops. But if you live in crowded cities, try heading to open parks or high rooftops, which can help avoid buildings blocking the moon’s rise, as it is a moment that can get you some breathtaking photos. Also, don’t forget to check your local moonrise timings, and if you wish to get a closer look, it’s always a good idea to use binoculars or a camera, as reported by The Daily Guardian.

The people belonging to the Mohawk tribe coined the term 'cold moon' as a nod to the extreme winter conditions that arrive with it. This is also a reminder for you to dress up in warm and cozy clothes when heading out to watch the moon. Similarly, even the Mohicans had their own name for the supermoon, calling it the 'long night moon' to mark the extended darkness during the winters. Such supermoons can look up to 14% larger and shine about 30% more intensely than the dimmest moon of the year.

A supermoon seen from NYC. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gary Hershorn)

Meanwhile, a full moon usually appears about once every 29 days, but since the calendar months are longer (usually 30 and 31 days), it’s occasionally possible to have two full moons in a single month. Additionally, if you get stuck in some work and miss this last full supermoon of 2025, there's no need to worry, as you will have three chances to view a supermoon next year as well. According to the sources, next year’s supermoons will appear in January, November, and December.

