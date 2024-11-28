Kaley Cuoco Passed Out for 3 Hours After She Tested Her Brand’s Dog Supplement on Herself

Although the dog supplement is made of natural ingredients, Kaley doesn't recommend people try it on themselves.

Unlike Penny, the waitress in The Big Bang Theory, who considers herself a loser in front of highly academic Leonard, the real-life Penny, Kaley Cuoco has emerged into fame as a fine comedy actress. One thing that people love about her is her immense love for animals, especially dogs. However, when her first dog, the 14-year-old Norman, died in 2021, the actress experienced an “earth-shattering, gut-wrenching pain” that she didn’t know was possible. Soaked in grief, she started a dog-supplies brand and named it “Oh Norman!” In a recent episode of The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Cuoco revealed how once she passed out for three hours after testing a dog supplement from her brand.

Kaley Cuoco speaks onstage during Kaley Cuoco In Conversation "Based on a True Story" at 92NY on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

The episode opened with Fallon asking Cuoco about her parenting experience with her 19-month-old daughter Matilda. The host cracked up when she compared parenting her baby to caretaking for a “drunk best friend.” Continuing with this hilarious instance, Jimmy moved on to question the actress about her dog supplies company that sells dog-related supplements, treats, and toys. When asked about her brand's best-selling product, the TV star revealed that there is a liquid dog supplement that goes by the name “Calm The Eff Down.” The drug, she said, is designed to calm a super-hyper or stressful dog. “Just FYI, I did try it when we started this,” she told the talk show’s host.

Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration at Barker Hangar on November 21, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Image Source: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

"I wanted to make sure I could say that... I didn’t want, like, humans to, like, die. I wanted to make sure we could take it," she added. The Flight Attendant actress recalled that when she took it, she passed out for almost three hours. “It works,” she quipped, adding, “It’s all-natural, I did take it, I tested it on myself, and I really did calm the eff down. It was great. I was out.” On the note of the disclaimer for the audience, Jimmy interrupted her and asked “We’re not recommending it?” Cuoco turned to the audience to repeat, “No we are not recommending that humans take the product.” Adding to this, she said that the product is totally natural though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh Norman! (@ohnorman)

This is just one instance that displays how much the Meet Cute actress is serious about what goes into the bellies of the pooches. But otherwise, too, Cuoco is publicly open about her love for animals, most of whom she keeps on her ranch in Thousand Oaks, California, including horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows, and pigs. “Really anything with four legs is welcome here. We don’t turn anyone away. It’s become this magical place,” she told PEOPLE. While speaking to Jimmy in this episode, she also revealed that she has hired a dog named Hoagie for the profile of “Chief Treats Tester” in her company, which is so cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh Norman! (@ohnorman)

On Instagram, where the actress posted the clip about drinking the supplement, @amari.aissa.9 commented, “We see the passion she has for animals, especially dogs.” @adafaerie added, “Such a passion for animals she rehomed her older dog for her fiancé,” referring to her elderly Shirley who Cuoco rehomed because it was getting aggressive in public. As far as the supplement is concerned, the Oh Norman! founder confirmed in the caption, “This product is designed, tested, and reviewed by board-certified vets for dogs. Not for humans!”