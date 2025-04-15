Jennifer Lopez's Chef Reveals The Two Foods She Never Has on Her Plate — And It's Quite Surprising

Even though she doesn't like to have these foods in her diet, Lopez has some alternatives for them to satiate her healthy appetite.

From the moment when she sang the line “Dance the night away” donning a shiny gold catsuit in On The Floor video released 14 years ago, to her latest appearance in the promo of summer show Up All Night, Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)’s sculpted goddess body hasn’t changed, except only for getting better. Despite her loaded schedule and two pregnancies, Lopez hasn’t lost a shard of the luminous glow that emanates from her rockstar personality. Remember how she stirred frenzy among her fans when she appeared in the Sundance Festival wearing a sheer lace dress netted with glittery spiderweb pattern to promote her film Kiss Of A Spider Woman. She told Entertainment Weekly that she is in “fighting shape right now,” and she’s the “thinnest she has ever been.”

Given her hard-working routine and intentional eating regimen, it isn’t surprising that she has opened herself up to dating once again at the age of 55. “My body — working hard but still better than ever,” she recently wrote on Instagram, where she entices her fans with gym selfies, recipe cameos, and tantalizing photo shoots. After getting plenty of restful sleep, she wakes up each morning as energetic as ever. She loads up on protein and fiber and heads to the gym to engage in intense workouts like weight lifting, cardio, kettlebell swings, push-ups, platypus walks, dancing, and acrobatics. However, the multi-hyphenate star doesn’t restrict herself from eating her favorite foods.

In fact, her personal chef, Kelvin Fernandez, recently told US Weekly that the Waiting For Tonight singer has a hearty appetite. But there are two foods that she would rather not touch. Salmon is one of them. “I know Jennifer doesn’t love salmon, so if I’m cooking salmon for the [table], I always have to do a sea bass or a halibut or cod for Jennifer because she’s just not a fan of the texture and the taste of salmon,” Fernandez told the media channel. He said it took him a lot of time to understand Lopez’s personal taste, her diet preferences, and her likes and dislikes when it comes to food. Everyone in her family, he said, has their own palettes.

The second thing, apart from salmon, Lopez would rather not pick up from the table is “berries.” Even though her twins from a previous marriage, Emme and Max, love berries, the singer doesn’t seem to love having too much of them in her meals. She’s not a fruit lover in general, the chef revealed. Nevertheless, the family’s fridge is always stocked with fresh fruits, berries, and superfoods.

“Sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person. The kids love their fresh berries. There are always greens like spinach, cucumber, and celery to make green juice. They love starting their day with green juice. Eggs are always the biggest ones. Turkey bacon is always the biggest one,” described the chef. At the time of this interview, Fernandez served both Lopez and her then-boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. As for now, the singer is single and open to dating.