Jennifer Garner Has the Same Drink Every Morning to Stay Fit — And It Doesn’t Take Too Long to Make

The beverage was recommended for Garner by a celebrity nutritionist while she was preparing for her role in the film 'Peppermint.'

Whatever Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) does, she does it with zest, true to Christian Dior’s words, whose black dress she donned recently, according to an Instagram post. Whether it is her love for animals or her dedication to her profession, Garner’s motives are pure and clear, just like her glass-like skin and her youthful glow. Fans can’t wipe the dazzling image of Garner dressed in a chic Narciso Rodriguez black duchesse satin dress and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, as she appeared on the red carpet during the promotion of her film Peppermint, reported PEOPLE.

As counter as it may sound with her sculpted looks, the American actress is always in for the treats, she said in an Instagram post. She often posts videos of her “#pretendcookingshow” sharing recipes of treats like farm biscuits, cranberry muffins, and even pizzas and a dairy-free cheese sauce. But when it comes to her breakfast, she is committed to a favorite drink that she learned about during her work for the Peppermint. To prepare for her role in the action flick, Garner started working with celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque. LeVeque devised a smoothie rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients to train Garner’s body.

“I have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since,” Garner wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel. Best known for her role as a CIA double agent in the television series Alias, the 52-year-old star shared how she makes this smoothie in the reel. To begin with, she tossed two scoops of chocolate-coconut-flavored collagen protein powder in the mixer, following it with a handful of spinach leaves. Then there was a tablespoon of almond butter. From tiny glass bowls, she also sprinkled chia seeds and flax seeds into the mixer, a spoonful of each. Continuing, she poured about one-and-a-half cups of unsweetened almond milk on top of the ingredients, topping it up with a purplish paste of organic puree.

Then she dumped in a generous quantity of ice cubes and let all the ingredients churn around in the mixer for a few moments. The resulting beverage, a viscous tawny-brown smoothie, was poured into a glass. “Don’t be scared! It’s tastier than it looks,” the Elektra actress told her followers via the caption. Although the original recipe calls for fresh blueberries, the mom of three didn’t have these in stock. So, she experimented with her ingredients. “Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could,” she wrote on Instagram.

Viewed by millions of people, the recipe started making rounds on social media. One person, @incompletia wrote, “I’ve been drinking this for a few days now and I love it! Leaves me feeling satisfied, energized and refreshed - which has to make one feel good about themselves.” @bruceanandabarton said they flipped the ingredients a little bit by tossing in some kale, frozen blueberries, and sometimes a banana. “Yummy and so healthy. Oh yeah,” they exclaimed.

