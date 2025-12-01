Is There a Dress Code in Yellowstone National Park? Visitors Wonder What to Wear After Hiking

Yellowstone's treacherous trails, meandering hikes, and voracious wildlife leaves visitors with clothes spattered with mud and debris.

Yellowstone is an adventurer’s playground. A hike on its winding trails or a boardwalk stroll along its geysers can leave the visitor spattered with mud, dirt, or bits scattered all over the place by nature. With a 2.2 million-acre landscape stippled with a bouquet of debris and smells, visitors are left questioning whether they should change their clothes while they go on to eat after the hike. On Facebook, a woman named Karin Ande recently caught attention after she asked people to suggest whether she should wear “nicer” clothes for dinner after a trip in Yellowstone.

"Packing for an upcoming trip and I am wondering if I need ‘nicer’ clothes to go to dinner," Ande wrote, adding that she was planning to include activities like hiking, boating, glamping, and horseback riding in the trip. Her question likely came after a speech Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, shared by the New York Post. “You know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better,” Duffy said, adding, “Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that's positive."

Visitors at Yellowstone walking from a restaurant (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fly View Productions)

The dress code in a national park might seem like a deal too big, but given the park’s wilderness, it is surely not. After lumbering and scrabbling through the mountains and forest trails, it is gruelling for a weary traveller to change their outfit, even if it is just replacing a pair of jeans with a cute skirt. On the flip side, imagine stepping into the rustic cabin of Roosevelt Lodge Dining Room with a clipping of grass clinging to your shoes, quite a mismatch for an order of a sparkly saloon cocktail.

In response to Ande’s dilemma, dozens of Yellowstone fans jumped in to share their take on the dressing etiquette. Most of them agreed that comfort is always above fashion. Kim Newman, a visitor, said a typical hiking trip leaves no time to change clothes. Maugeen McGrath suggested a nice skirt or a “sweet summer dress.” Connie Lynna Meade said she wore a white blouse to match dark-colored jeans. Kimberly Miller-Callegan dressed up in leggings and a cute long-sleeve button-up for dinner at the park. Adding to the suite of clothing ideas, Erika DeLong recommended visitors to bring lots of perfume.

Woman selecting clothes from hangers in a closet (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Israel Sebastian)

The perfect dress code is not just one woman’s matter. It is all over the place. In an old discussion on TripAdvisor, a traveller from Texas, YStoner, recommended taking a shower after hiking, especially if your trip included fishing. “Old fishermen don't die, they just smell that way,” they quipped. Pam from Idaho proposed simply knocking off the layer of dirt and sunscreen when visiting a restaurant after the hike. Others urged visitors to carry an extra pair of shoes.

A tourist walks in front of a steaming hot spring in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | imageBROKER | Mara Brandl)

Yellowstone National Park Lodges has published a list of clothing items and accessories visitors should consider bringing while visiting the park. The list suggests three insulating layers, with the first one being an insulating underwear that can soak up moisture. The second layer should include a synthetic fleece or wool shirt. Top up this layer with a heavier layer, like a jacket. Add gloves, socks, and two hats for protection against the sun and rain. Casual is the theme, and as a traveller from Iowa wrote, “Yellowstone dining is come-as-you-are.” However, try not to stink or leave your muddy footprints on the floor as you walk into the dining room.

