Adorable Baby Bison Learning to Cross the Road in Yellowstone National Park Wins the Internet

In the viral video, the baby bison appears to be learning how to cross a road with guidance from his mother.

Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most diverse wildlife species. From bison herds and wolves to bears, coyotes, and countless other species, the park offers you a chance to witness the animals living freely in their natural habitat. When visiting there, you can often witness some unforgettable moments, like grazing herds, predators on the move, and more. Recently, in one such special moment, a few onlookers at the national park were lucky enough to witness a tiny baby Bison walk around with its mother. Photos and videos of the adorable baby bison are also melting hearts across the internet.

Screenshots of mother and baby bison. (Image Source: TikTok | @brittbrittney08)

In the viral video, the baby bison appears to be learning how to cross a road with guidance from his mother. After a while, the duo is joined by another adult bison — possibly the father — and the trio calmly continues to walk away together. As reported by Pet Helpful, a female bison also carries her babies for roughly nine months, just like human beings. However, their newborns are far heavier, often weighing around 30 pounds. Additionally, as seen in the video, these little ones aren’t raised alone as the whole herd protects and guards them until they reach the age of three.

A mother and baby bison. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bill_Vorasate)

The adorable video from the Yellowstone National Park was shared on TikTok by a woman named Brittney, who goes by the username @brittbrittney08. It has been viewed and liked by thousands of people, and some of them have even shared their reactions in the comment section. One TikTok user, @teresacruz1510, commented, “That’s the most precious thing I’ve seen in a long time!!!! You so made my year!!! Thank you for sharing with us!!!” Another person, @alexis_g30, shared her feelings and wrote, “Now I'm going to be worrying about that baby forever till it's grown up.”

@mommyorourken compared the baby bison to the Great Dane puppies and stated, “So cute. The babies' bodies don't ever appear to be the right size for their legs. It's like Great Dane puppies when their legs get crazy long before the rest of their body grows.” Several others took to the comment section to share how they found the moment to be “beautiful,” “adorable,” “cute,” and “precious.” Yellowstone remains the only place in the U.S. where bison have been living for many years, and unlike many managed herds, Yellowstone’s bison are allowed to roam freely across the park and some parts of Montana.

A herd of bison. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ron Sanford)

Meanwhile, Bison are highly social animals, and they typically move in herds guided by adult females. During the winters, these groups usually include around 20 bison, but as summer arrives, the number increases to 200 or more. Moreover, during the breeding season, which is around July and August, herd sizes can surge to as many as 1,000 bison, as reported by the National Park Service. Yellowstone’s bison feed mostly on grasses and plants found in the park’s open meadows and grasslands. They also feed on forbs and shrubs, but that makes up only a small fraction—typically under 5%—of what they eat.

