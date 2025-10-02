Incredible Video Shows Glassy Crystal-Like Waves Crashing Onto the Shores of a Hawaii Beach

These waves, according to experts, are formed by a combination of ocean chemistry coupled with the material that accumulates on the beach.

Hawaii’s Sandy Beach is the proof how even death, life’s greatest truth, can become a breeding ground for new life. Each ray of sunlight that falls upon the beach, hitting its campy shoreline, a grain of its white sand sparkles like a pearl. This sparkle locks within it a forgotten story, the story of death. Almost every particle of this white beach sand is made up of calcium carbonate coming from the bones and skeletons of the fish and marine animals that died and washed up on the shore, per BossFrog. Dead corals were broken open by the beaks of birds, who ate up the squishy algae and pooped out the remnants in the sand.

Photographer shared breathtaking clip of crystal waves on a Hawaii beach (Image Source: Facebook | @DGPhotography264)

The fiercer the waves get, the more this dead matter blends with the surrounding white sands. The consequence is, surreal patterns of crystalline waves, as photographer Derek Gomez (@DGPhotography264) shared in a video. On social media, Gomez is well known for sharing clips and pictures he captured from the beaches of Hawaii. This particular video shows postcard of a scintillating ocean wave illuminated by bright blue skies. The waveform appears to be consisting of a glassy, teal-colored wave rushing towards the shore. Look closely and they will remind you of the glittery reflections you see on the walls around the swimming pool.

A few moments into the video, the glassy wave rises to a towering height and then, falls back down, blanketing them in its greenish embrace. Another swell rolls and spiral onto this blanketed layer and then crashes on the shoreline, fizzing out bubbles and spouting streams that crash in front of the camera. One cause behind the surreal waves could be the abundance of quartz crystals and sea glass pieces that is found on the shores of Hawaii, per BossFrog.

“As quartz is the second most common mineral (behind feldspar) in Earth’s uppermost layer it naturally exists in large enough quantities to become the primary ingredient in white sand,” the website explains. Vigorous water currents pummel against these crystal pieces and rocks to break them down into fine particles so much so that they merge with the sand, almost becoming one.

Crystal clear waves on the white sand beach of Hawaii (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Levente Bodo)

A following tailspin of erosions and rolling tides makes the water clear as a crystal and turns the waves into a live daylight disco performance. “That's one of the favorite memories of my life back home many dream's of these moments,” commented a viewer Mike Noekel. Antonio Souza called the sight a “Mother Nature’s masterpiece!” The visuals are a stark reminder that there are beaches on Earth with some of the most jaw-dropping views created by natural phenomena that can only be explained by science and are unique to that particular geography.

You can follow Derek Gomez (@DGPhotography264) on Facebook for more breathtaking ocean videos from Hawaii.

