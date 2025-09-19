Visitors at This California Beach Might Witness Pink Waves This Month — but No Need to Be Alarmed

The pink waves near the pier and breakwater at the beach can be seen on September 15, 22, 23, 24, and 30.

While the ocean waves often appear in their natural colors near the beaches, sometimes, the color can change, turning shades of red, blue, or even green. These shifts can occur due to various reasons, such as tiny marine organisms, algae blooms, or extra minerals in the water. If you’re witnessing it for the first time, it can seem a little scary, but experts claim that most of these color changes are harmless. In recent news, it has been reported that visitors to a California beach this month might be surprised to see the waters turning pink. However, scientists say that there’s no cause for alarm as this is just a temporary thing.

A body of water with pink hues. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov)

As reported by the Environmental News Network, beachgoers at Santa Monica were to see the pink waves on September 15, 22, 23, 24, and 30 near the pier and breakwater. The surprising color comes from a harmless, temporary dye that has been released to test the water quality. The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, in collaboration with The Bay Foundation, released the safe, bright dye into the water to help track how it moves along the coast. This fluorescent dye, known as Rhodamine Water Tracer, has been used for several years in scientific studies as it naturally disperses without harming people, wildlife, or plants in any way.

An aerial view of unusual pink water. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abstract Aerial Art)

As reported by the Newsroom of the University of California – Los Angeles, Isabella Arzeno Soltero, an assistant professor, spoke about the experiment and said, “By following where the dye goes, we will better understand how the breakwater changes the environment around it, providing insight into Santa Monica Beach’s poor water quality.” This experiment is being conducted as part of ongoing research into how the manmade Santa Monica Breakwater affects ocean currents and water quality. The dye acts as a marker, moving with the flow of the water. When the conditions are right, scientists will release it near the breakwater and use monitoring equipment to follow its path.

The breakwater was built in 1934 to calm the water currents for boats. However, it was later damaged by powerful storms, losing its original purpose. But another associate professor at UCLA Samueli, Timu Gallien, said, “Although the breakwater was badly damaged and the elevation reduced, it still substantially impacts the coastal hydrodynamics and the surrounding environment. For example, the breakwater protects the beach from large waves, keeping the beach wider than it would naturally be.” The results of this study will support the initiatives to preserve and restore the important coastal ecosystem.

It was also reported that the top officials from the city of Santa Monica, the California Coastal Commission, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have approved the dye releases in the area. During the study, researchers will always be on-site to provide information and answer any questions from the people visiting there. Meanwhile, Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete was present at the site to witness the initial dye release just a few days ago. She expressed optimism that the study could help the city improve water quality in the coming days, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

