Incredible Drone Footage Offers a Rare Bird’s-Eye View of an Icelandic Volcano Erupting

The viral clip of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, was shared by a photographer, Bjorn Steinbekk.

Watching a volcano while it erupts or even while it is calm can be both thrilling and unsettling at the same time. The burning lava, rising smoke, and the force of the eruption remind us of nature’s raw power. While we often get to see normal footage of molten magma flowing from a volcano, a breathtaking drone video of a volcano is taking the internet by storm. The viral footage was shared by a social media influencer and a photographer, Bjorn Steinbekk, who goes by the username @BSteinbekk, on his X (formerly Twitter) account. It captures the volcano from above, offering a rare bird’s-eye view of the fiery activity taking place.

A volcanic eruption captured on camera. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abstract Aerial Art)

Along with the video clip, Steinbekk wrote, “Magestical blow! It’s been almost a year since the volcano erupted. To celebrate, I plan to release some old and never-published videos over the next few weeks. Hope you like it!” Viewers are awestruck by the unbelievable beauty of the eruption, with many even calling it one of the most stunning angles ever. As reported by CNET, the mesmerizing footage was of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, located near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. It erupted in March 2021 for the first time in almost 800 years. Icelanders living nearby were aware of the eruption well in advance, and thankfully, when it happened, no one was hurt.

Screenshots of a volcanic eruption. (Image Source: X | @BSteinbekk)

However, this top-view footage was shared by the photographer in March 2022, a year after the eruption took place. Social media users who watched the video were awestruck by the beauty of the massive eruption, with many even calling it one of the most stunning angles ever recorded. One X user, @hannerzC, commented, “What is the diameter of the vent? This footage is freaking my brain out because the lava isn't behaving like I expect it to (viscosity different from H2O), so my brain keeps telling me it is animated. Congrats on capturing this footage, can't imagine what it took!”

Magestical blow!

It’s almost a year since the volcano erupted. To celebrate I plan to release some old and never published videos over the next few weeks. Hope you like it! #SharingIsCaring pic.twitter.com/Nch3lsIGux — Bjorn Steinbekk (@BSteinbekk) March 7, 2022

Responding to this, Steinbekk said, “No animation, real-time shot. The crater is probably 150 square meters.” Another person, who goes by the username @Diablo2HC, rightly stated, “A stark reminder that we are barely custodians of the surface and certainly not in charge of this world.” @XXOOTROUBLE also wrote, “That’s insanely cool! I’m surprised you can capture a volcanic eruption without your drone melting!” Several other social media users were amazed by the footage, with countless comments praising the skill behind the shots.

A volcano erupting. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Martin Puddy)

While watching a volcanic eruption in person can be an unforgettable experience, it can also be a bad experience for people who can’t tolerate the heat and smell of sulfur. Therefore, modern technology like drones allows us to witness these events safely from the comfort of our homes. When the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted in 2021, the area was initially closed off for the safety of the public. After a while, authorities reopened access but warned people to stay very cautious. Eventually, tourists were permitted to visit the eruption site, but only by following strict safety rules.

More on Green Matters

Camera Records Fiery Footage Moments Before Getting Engulfed by a Volcano in Hawaii

This Supervolcano Has Not Erupted Since 1538 — Now It’s Slowly Showing Signs of Life

Rare Volcano Ejecting Bright Blue Lava Looks Surreal — but It's More Dangerous Than We Think