If You Are Traveling To Iceland You Might Want To Skip Bottled Water For a Very Good Reason

The 'Land of Fire and Ice' is brimming with water so pure that people don't need to visit the supermarket to buy water bottles.

Stitched into the southern arc of the Arctic Circle, Iceland is a country like no other. The country's black volcanic rocks paint stunning contrasts with glittering milky-blue glacial lakes. When winters arrive, the waterfalls freeze and the sky gets lit up in auroras in scintillating hues. Geysers burst and shoot from the mouths of these volcanoes while deep within the underbelly, hot lava oozes from the Earth’s crust and spills into the water, saturating it with sulfur, a mineral which has earned these waters the reputation of being magical and healing.

Aurora over a glacial lagoon in Iceland (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Smitt)

Healing powers of Iceland's waters

Woman with a water bottled filled with Iceland's water (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Visual Stories)

Bottled water shelves in Iceland’s supermarkets are running on empty. People who live or visit the country rather prefer dunking their bottles, cups, and glasses right into the mouths of the glaciers to sip these crisp, healing waters. Here, water scooped directly from hot springs, geothermal vents, and even kitchen taps is not only a fabulous alternative to bottled water, but also a preferred choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyana Sue Powers • Adventure Travel • Iceland (@kyanasue)

It might sound like a visual representation of Robert Frost’s poetry, but Iceland truly is a “Land of Fire and Ice,” where the fiery power of fire marries the healing, tender qualities of water and ice. Somewhere between its coastal fjords, frozen ice-scapes, and aggressive volcanoes, the worshipped waters dribbling and bubbling in its streams end up healing those who are not afraid to dip their palms and have a sip.

Blue Lagoon

Though the Nordic country features a generous punctuation of fresh water springs, geothermal lakes, and magical lagoons, the Blue Lagoon in particular is revered for its restorative, therapeutic waters. Nestling in the moss-covered lava fields of Reykjanes Peninsula in the heartlands of southwestern Iceland, the Blue Lagoon is infamous for its sparkling waters, whose turquoise hue is derived from the algae and silica floating inside it. Roughly 21 minutes drive away from the airport, the lagoon receives its waters from the glacial streams bubbling 6,500 feet underground, according to a video by the Bright Side.

Northern Lights over the Blue Lagoon - Iceland (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Powerofforever)

Fed by the geothermal plants, soaked with mineral-rich volcanic ash material, the waters in the lagoon are rumbling with a treasure of body-healing Earth minerals. Thousands of people take advantage of these minerals by dousing themselves in the pool, often rubbing salts and mud on their faces to restore their skin and revitalize their body and mind. Since the water is already so pure, pristine, and to some extent, magical, there is no need to head to the market and shell out pennies to buy a water bottle.

Whether tourists or residents, people in Iceland prefer filling up their bottles directly from springs, glaciers, and taps. It is not only more substantial but also healthy for the body. Without any traces of contamination or an array of urban-style chemicals, these waters, when dripped down the body, only add benefit to it, without any harm. Medical Centric explains that these waters have helped people heal from chronic muscle aches, knee pains, and even inflammation.

A report published in Environmental Performance stated that Iceland’s drinking water scored 98.5 out of 100 for sanitation, making it among the cleanest in the world. Add to it an opportunity to delve into a total plastic detox, which is next to impossible when you’re living in a city or urban environment. A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that there are thousands of plastic particles lurking in a bottle of water. In contrast, Iceland’s waters don’t even contain little traces of foreign chemicals. So the next time you visit this otherworldly country, test this magic-infused chemistry for yourself.

More on Green Matters

Researcher Tested Much-Loved Freshwater From Appalachian Springs and It’s Not As Safe as We Think

Ludacris Taking a Sip of Glacier Water in Alaska Had Fans Saying The Same Thing: "He Just Drank..."

Researchers Tested How a Bottle of Dasani Water Differed From Normal Tap Water. Here’s What They Found