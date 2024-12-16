Hotel Worker Reveals the Telltale Sign of Bed Bugs in Your Hotel Room Mattress

Bed bugs are quite a nuisance in hotel rooms but a hotel employee unveiled her go-to tactics to stay safe from the parasites.

A hotel worker, Halee (@haleewithaflair) demonstrated a complete room scan when traveling to check for bed bug infestation. Bed bugs can ruin our peace when were are holidaying but Halee has some go-to tactics which she shared in a viral TikTok video. She skimmed through the room with a close examination of the curtain seams and mattress corners while explaining how bed bugs are “super popular” in such zones.

Adult insects, larvae, and eggs hide in the mattress. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dzurag)

Halee has worked in the US hospitality industry for 15 years and is a hotel expert offering advice to her 128.2k followers, per 7 News. Showcasing her expertise, she said, “I will do a quick glance around seams for bed bugs.” The hotel expert recommended checking any cushioned furniture in the room. “Get down here with a flashlight deep under, press down so you can look underneath,” Halee added. She proceeded to zero in on several bedroom spots that could be potentially contaminated, however, was content that it was a traditional “old bed.”

Contemporary hotel room interior with artwork on the wall. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images| Smith Collection/Gado)

“Corners are always super popular,” the expert informed. She advised her viewers to perform the bed and mattress check with the help of a flashlight in the dark for optimum visibility of the blood-sucking parasites, asserting that both the top and bottom surfaces be inspected thoroughly. “Even if there’s a mattress pad and protector, you want to go around the whole thing,” Halee noted. Using the flashlight will reveal the tiny blood stains caused by a bed bug bite. Besides looking for bed bugs, she was also concerned about the general hygiene of the hotel room as it invites bed bugs to thrive in such environments.

A rash pops up on the skin as a tiny bug bites. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Erik Karits)

TikTok users in the comments had additional insights to share on the problematic issue. One user @rainey_627 suggested that “every hotel” must use an encased mattress, box spring cover, and pillow covers to tackle the problem of bed bugs. “Glad I’m not the only one who does that with the linens,” a person @amandabosher said. Another user’s @dresdensadventures comment disclosed that they “always check the AC filter” due to bad allergies from dust. Other fans enthusiastically thanked Halee for her worthy tips.

A man itching his arm. (Representativee Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu barbhuiya)

However, this is not the first time the TikTok influencer shared tips for a deep inspection of the insects. In a former video from 2022, Halee explained that these bed bugs can “happen anywhere” since they are very sneaky. When in a situation, she suggested documenting everything to show to the hotel staff. “If you check in and search your room, and you find a bed bug infestation, a bug itself, or blood stains, take pictures, make a note and take it down to the front desk, and ask for another room,” she added.

Whereas, speaking of tell-tale signs, Halee said, “Even if you don’t see bugs, make sure you check for spots.” Besides the fact that bed bugs are nocturnal creatures, they are usually out and about looking for their prey to feed on, per the expert. In case someone endures a bunch of bed bug bites, Halee suggested the first thing to do would be to pack up all their luggage so that they do not sneak into clothes and travel with the host. As a hotel expert, she ensured that if the issue was politely pointed out to the staff, they would certainly help them with a different room.

