Hotel Manager Warns Holiday-Goers to Stop Using This One Thing From the Free Toiletries in Hotel Rooms

It is beyond the imagination of a hotel guest that the previous room owners might've caused the toiletries to become unhygienic.

Slipping those miniature shampoo bottles or that square-ish bar of translucent glycerine soap inside one’s bag is nothing to fret about. Typically, these supplies are provided by hotels as complimentary amenities and free perks, unless someone acts out like Ross and Chandler in this Friends episode. Still and all, a traveling hotel manager, @travelinghotelmanager in a since-deleted video on TikTok, suggested people not to blindly use or sweep away these personal care items while checking out of a hotel, per YourTango. “Don’t ever use these,” she warned.

“When you check into your room and you go into your shower and you see these, these are usually full-size,” the hotel manager explained in the since-deleted video. “We have shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Here's your tip. Don't ever use these,” they added. Items like shampoos, conditioners, body wash, soaps, moisturizers, etc. are generally restocked in the hotel rooms once a guest checks out. Even while someone is staying in the room, they can ask to refill and restock these amenities, not like Ross though. But despite that these things appear fresh out of the hotel’s stock, they should not be used. “Why? Because they're not secure,” the hotel manager said.

“These can come off, and the previous guests can put anything they want in there. They can put hair color, bleach, anything in these. Don't ever use these,” she elaborated. According to Indy100, the travel expert also suggested people bring their own toiletries while traveling. "If you don't bring your own, always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones,” she said, on the ground that how easy it is for people to add their own materials to the existing bottles. Turns out that she is not alone in this recommendation.

"Some hotel toiletries may look like retail name-brand products, but they’re often formulated and sourced differently to meet hospitality industry needs. This can cause variations in quality and composition compared to store-bought versions," said a hospitality expert, per The Scottish Sun. “It’s hard to trust hotel-branded amenities, as they are often topped up with bulk product, so you never really know what they contain,” hair expert and trend forecaster Tom Smith, told HuffPost. He added that people should never trust the dispensers of shampoo and conditioners especially if they are wall-mounted.

Apparently, the substituted versions of these cosmetics end up degrading the quality of the substance, which could also be detrimental to the guest. “The majority of hotel shampoos are super alkaline, harsh for the hair, and full of sulfates, parabens, and other ingredients that strip the hair of its natural oils,” hairstylist Marz Collins revealed to HuffPost.

Not just these travelers and stylists, but authorities too have expressed disfavor for cosmetic bottles offered by hotels. The reason is plastic. These miniature cosmetic bottles end up piling in dumpsters and landfills, with all the leftovers going to waste. Leave aside the entire world, hotels in New York City alone use more than 27 million tiny plastic bottles a year. To deal with the accelerating plastic pollution, Europe has already banned shampoo bottles and plastic sauce sachets in hotels starting in 2030. Plus, a non-profit called “Clean the World” uses leftover hotel toiletries to recycle and recreate useful products for poor children. All these details clearly explain why one should give it plenty of thought before haphazardly tossing those tiny bottles in their travel bag.