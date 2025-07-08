Homeowners Are Now Trying The ‘Nostalgia Gardening’ That Reminds Them of Their Childhood

Amidst all the knowledge and development in gardening, people are now resorting to the past for inspiration.

Can you tie emotion to gardening? While popular methods like lasagna gardening and cottage gardening take center stage, there is also a new concept that is taking shape and defining our gardens– nostalgia gardening. The gardening idea that was previously unheard of simply takes a peek back into the past to restore all the memories that landscapes and gardens brought to us. The sentiments and emotions are connected to the kind of flowers, landscaping, and live-in appearance of the gardens. The gardening method brings meaning to the people who are leaning towards it at the moment, per Country Living.

Beautiful summer garden with water fountain (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

Nostalgia gardening saves the day

Girl and grandmother gardening. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |XiXinXing)

The oversaturation of technology and gardening upgrades has only pushed gardeners towards the past. A longing for the lingering scents and landscapes that remind us of our childhood, reconnecting us with nature, has really taken root as a new trend called nostalgia gardening. “Cottagecore décor, homesteading, the slow food movement—all of these trends signify a desire to reconnect with the past and get our hands dirty again,” said Kate Spirgen, a gardening expert at Proven Winners. This gardening idea does not differentiate from mainstream methods like 'Cottage Gardening' and 'Chaos Gardening', but embraces them with its nature-focused approach.

Vintage garden equipment in an English garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Brown)

Expert gardener Charlyne Mattox explained, “The simple practice of digging in the dirt can bring back memories of time spent with loved ones.” However, it has no one fixed meaning but rather the sentiment and emotions evoked when engaging in gardening activities. It may be as simple as planting the flower that you loved in your childhood or a landscape that reminds you of your hometown. Nostalgia gardening is more cherishing and less technical. People who practice nostalgia gardening are not doing it for the sake of it, but are supported by real meaning. Some gardeners also transform their gardens into a historic scenery, like an old English rose garden, to experience a time that came long before their existence.

What makes a nostalgia garden?

Young man, dressed in black, standing in park, smelling flower. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Certain key elements impart the characteristics of a nostalgia garden. Scents are the primary aspect of it as it is closely tied to memory. Therefore, fragrant plants like lilacs and roses evoke nostalgia, as per Spirgen. Sharing a fond memory from her childhood, the expert revealed that her father planted a lilac bush in every house they moved into. “Every spring, I would cut a bouquet for Mother’s Day, so the smell always brings back happy memories from my childhood,” she shared. Wildflowers, familiar flowers, a layered, lived-in look, and old hardscaping styles are some of the other characteristics that make a nostalgia garden. Garden benches, bird baths, and trellises have a unique sentimental value that the modern is once again embracing with open arms.

Hedge with white and purple lilac in summer sunlight. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Binnerstam)

“To see, taste, smell, touch, and hear—each element of the garden can take you to a memory or place that evokes emotion and nostalgia,” said James Farmer, a gardening and design expert. Whereas, for Clare Horne, owner of a boutique outdoor living design company, The Grass Girl, suggests that this gardening method is not just an idea but a “soulful practice” of restoring and revising the landscapes of childhood and evokes a sense of belonging. The experts feel that nostalgia gardening is more than just a fleeting trend that is here to stay.

