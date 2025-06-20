Why Are Many People Turning Their Backyards Into a ‘Sanctuary Garden’? There's a Good Reason For It

The objective of this gardening is to design a space that harmonizes your everyday life with moments of meditation and serenity.

Imagine a clearing in the woods that reminds you of a childhood trail off a beaten track you took to walk home from school. Or a hilltop valley that jolts you back to the moment when you spent hours being one with nature. Every space is a monument that holds a memory, a story, a feeling. That’s why zillions of gardeners are jumping on the trendsetting bandwagon of “sanctuary gardens” to catch restorative moments of solace. In conversation with HGTV, gardening experts shared why this meditative gardening trend is gaining traction these days.

Cozy yard of an one-family house in summer (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

What is ‘Sanctuary Gardening’?

Full length of senior man meditating in lotus position while sitting on exercise mat surrounded with plants in park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Triloks)

A “sanctuary garden” borrows outdoor space from your house to cultivate a sanctuary of solace, serenity, and meditation, where you can slip away to relieve stress and self-soothe after a day of hustle and hullaballoo. It can act like your little sacred corner that encourages you to self-reflect and practice mindfulness, plus a tranquil cosmic setting for visual meditation. “People are discovering that they need to bring balance, wholeness, and serenity into their lives, and a garden is one of the best ways to do that,” Linda Wiggen Kraft, who's been designing restorative gardens for more than 20 years, told HGTV.

Harmonize your space with nature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Design Soul (@the.designsoul)

A sanctuary garden is intended to balance and align your inner needs with the needs of wildlife and nature. This is a clue to design the space in such a way that it offers you serenity without hurting nature. It could be as simple as a scattering of trees or a sprinkling of shrubs on your balcony.

Add touches of your personality

Young professional business woman fashion designer holding can watering green plants in pots, pouring, taking care, growing flowers in modern office, creative studio or at home. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Boonchai Wedmaka Award)

“I try to match a person's inner landscape with the outer landscape,” Kraft said of her work in gardening and landscaping. She elaborated on the concept, saying that it is often rooted in where a person grew up and what associations they have with different aspects of nature. By meditating and discovering their secret inner garden, they can design a space peppered with elements of their memories and fantasies; a foxhole where they can unwind, relax, and connect with the music of their soul.

Rethink privacy

Beautiful young woman practices yoga asana King Pigeon pose in a garden. Sunny day. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sand Sun)

This healing garden is your sanctum, devoid of the rumblings and burdens of the world. Think in terms of creating a sense of enclosure and safety, experts said. Maybe the sounds of rain bring you calm. Or maybe, all you desire is a small patch of grass with an exercise mat. A gazebo with a temple bell enshrouded by dense trees? A trellis encapsulated in leafy vines away from Instagram spotlight or prying eyes? An expansive garden embellished with pebbles, ponds, and statues of Buddha?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Garden Centre (@dubaigardencentre)

Sound meditation for a moment of solitude

Beautiful summer garden with water fountain (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

Nothing concentrates the mind more than the act of listening, especially listening to the sounds of nature. Carve out a space where your eardrums can drench and dive into natural sounds, such as bubbling water. Add fountains, pools, streams, or ponds, or simply an illusion of water with a dry streambed, and play water sounds in a meditation music video. You can also think of wild nature elements like aromatic herbs, bird feeders, or flowers that will attract hummingbirds and starbursts.

Make it dreamy and therapeutic

Gardening is similar to yoga, landscape designer P. Annie Kirk said. Therefore, a sanctuary garden has to be a space that is restorative and healing. Take the example of London’s popular Freedom from Torture Sanctuary Garden. Flanked by assorted trees, bread ovens, and sculptural streams of willow, the garden enwraps people in peace and calm, providing them refuge from pains and traumas. You don’t have to have experienced pain to create a sanctuary garden, though. Little stressors of everyday life are a good enough reason to design one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom from Torture (@freedomfromtorture)

Add texture with hard landscaping

Alcove and Japanese rock garden in Botanical garden in Leiden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Fantastika)

Experts at Westminster Stone suggest drizzling your garden with hard elements like flagstones, brick pavers, porcelain tiles, gazebos, pergolas, or charcoal pebbles to add texture. To highlight and bathe this texture in a soft glow, consider adding lighting fixtures.