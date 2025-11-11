Hiker Left Terrified by an Eerie Face in a Cave in Idaho National Park — Then She Realizes What It Was

In the video clip, the scary figure inside the hidden cave seemed to have dark eyes and a creepy smile.

The national parks in Idaho, a landlocked state in the Pacific Northwest, are very popular for their unique landscapes and peaceful surroundings. With several volcanic formations and hidden caves in the region, it is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for adventure lovers. The region attracts thousands of nature lovers and photographers from across the world every year. Recently, a woman named Tiffany, who goes by the username @itstiffnaaay on TikTok, went for a hike to one of Idaho's national parks and had an unsettling experience after spotting a mysterious face staring at her from a dark cave. She captured the scary sight in a video clip and shared it online with her followers.

Screenshots of a scary face inside a dark cave. (Image Source: TikTok | @itstiffnaaay)

The video begins with the woman capturing the stunning landscape of Idaho’s rugged mountains. Everything around her appears calm and usual initially, until her camera spots a dark cave formation beneath a huge rock ledge. Curiously, she zooms in, and as the camera lens adjusts to the darkness inside, something strange appears on the screen. We get a sudden glimpse of something that looks like a pale, ghostly face staring at the woman. It seems to have dark eyes and an eerie smile, creating a sense of unease. However, since the image isn’t very clear, both Tiffany and those watching wonder if it was truly a face or something else, as reported by The Mirror.

Cave at Craters of the Moon National Monument. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zrfphoto)

In the text overlay of the video, Tiffany wrote, "POV: You're on a hike and feel like someone's watching you." The location she tagged in her video was the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. It is located in central Idaho’s Snake River Plain. The park is very popular for its volcanic terrain, shaped by the ancient lava flows and cinder cone formations. The unique lunar-like landscape looks almost otherworldly. This strange region is also filled with deep cracks and hidden caves, creating countless eerie places that leave the visitors wondering what secrets might be hidden in the shadows.

As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, thousands of viewers rushed to the comment section, sharing their own explanations. While some thought the strange figure staring at Tiffany was a wild animal, like a bear, others hinted at something far more scary or supernatural. One TikTok user, who goes by the username @dooder69, commented, “Honestly, the whole shape that people are saying is a face, looks like a nose to me. Like the big snout of a bear or something.”

Screenshots of a scary face inside a dark cave. (Image Source: TikTok | @itstiffnaaay)

However, in a follow-up video, Tiffany shared that she and her friends initially ran away from the area, but curiosity soon got them back. They chose to return to the cave site to check what the mysterious face really was. She remembered telling her friends, "Let's go back. At least we'll know that if it's still there, then it's probably just a rock, and if it has moved or is not there, then we're going to walk faster." When they reached the cave site, the eerie figure was still there. Quickly, one of Tiffany's friends went closer to check and found that it was actually just a creepy-looking rock.

You can watch the videos here and here.

More on Green Matters

Scientists Witness the Evolution of Fungi as Cheese Stored in a Cave Turns From Green to White

Cave Explorers Just Discovered Hidden Forest Beneath a Sinkhole in China

Yosemite National Park Turns 135, but Its Land and History Are Under Threat From Humans