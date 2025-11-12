Great Smoky Mountains Just Turned Into a Winter Wonderland — but Road Closures Frustrate Visitors

Snowfall during the winter often brings a special kind of magic, turning even the ordinary places into breathtaking scenes. Places like hill stations, national parks, and more attract a larger number of tourists who wish to enjoy the peaceful white landscapes. The chilly air and gentle snowfall make everything look fresh and dreamlike. This week, the Great Smoky Mountains in the U.S. have turned into such a beautiful winter wonderland, covered in fresh snow that has transformed the landscape. While tourists and photographers have rushed to capture the beauty of snow-covered peaks and valleys, it has also resulted in closures of several key roads and park routes.

Snow-covered mountains. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wayne Boland)

Weather forecasts on Sunday warned of freezing temperatures, forcing park officials to shut down several routes in advance. Their caution proved to be true, as, by the next morning, the mountains were covered in snow. By Tuesday morning, several popular routes in the region—including US 441/Newfound Gap Road, the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Lakeview Drive, and Cherokee Orchard Road—were closed because of the icy conditions, according to the National Park Service. In the caption of their official Instagram post (@greatsmokynps), park officials wrote, “Park crews are actively working to clear and reopen roads, but progress will depend on ice melt and improving conditions throughout the day.”

The Smoky Mountains and the valley are covered with fresh snow. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Marcia Straub)

They further stated, “Roads are still icy in many areas — please use caution and check for updates before traveling. For the latest road status, visit the park website.” As the weather slowly improves, park officials have now reopened some of the major routes, such as Cades Cove Loop, Little River Road, Laurel Creek Road, the full stretch of Foothills Parkway West, and Cosby Entrance Road. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and clear the remaining ice, hoping to open more areas once conditions become safer. They have also warned the drivers to be very careful of the hidden black ice, particularly in the early mornings.

Furthermore, forecasters have predicted a new round of light snowfall in the Smokies later this week. So, if you’re planning to visit the Great Smoky Mountains anytime soon, make sure to stay updated about the weather conditions, dress warmly in layers, pack extra blankets and essentials, and carry your tire chains in case you might need them. Meanwhile, winter is a more peaceful time to enjoy the Smokies, far from the usual crowds. This makes it a perfect season to explore a few unique experiences you won’t be able to get at any other time of year.

People are seen enjoying winter activities. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | W. Perry Conway)

For instance, during the winter months, the park’s waterfalls freeze, and it looks spectacular. So, if you love to hike, you can enjoy a moderate hike to reach spots like Laurel Falls and Tom Branch Falls to enjoy the view. Apart from this, you can also enjoy winter camping at Cades Cove and Smokemont campgrounds, as they remain open year-round. It is especially for those who enjoy a bit of adventure. Moving ahead, visitors even get an opportunity to enjoy skiing on park roads, and Kuwohi Road is a great place to try cross-country skiing, as reported by the Smoky Mountain National Park.

