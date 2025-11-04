Generous Donations Help Muir Woods Visitors Enjoy the Park a Little Longer — but It Won’t Be Enough

Although a whopping sum has been raised by donors, the sad news is, these funds wouldn't last for too long.

"It feels like you're a million miles away in the middle of the wilderness. […] Life goes pretty fast, but this helps slow it all down and humbles us," a Pleasanton couple expressed to CBS News while visiting the Muir Woods National Monument in Mill County, north of San Francisco, near Mount Tamalpais. The woodland is regarded by locals as not just a recreation forest, but also a sanctuary of healing and stress relief, not to forget facilities like visitor centers and gift shops that keep people engaged. Ever since the government shutdown padlocked the vaults of federal funds, the forest’s officials were jolted in a dilemma of whether to keep it open or shut it down for the visitors. Thanks to some generous philanthropists, the forest will remain open until November 11, CBS News reports.

Muir Woods National Monument signboard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yiming Chen)

According to the report, Muir Woods has secured enough private donations to remain open until the week of November; however, the glad tidings are not without a hint of chagrin. If the shutdown drags on a bit longer, the forest could be forced to latch its doors once again. Vendors who raised the funds to reopen the park last month said they won’t be able to afford to cover the costs for too long. Consequently, many of them are launching their online fundraising campaigns to solicit public support.

Faycal Bouaddallah, owner of Must See Tours, who is leading the fundraising effort via GoFundMe, shared with CBS News that "No amount is too small. Every dollar counts, of course. That money will, of course, be given totally to the national park so we can keep the park [open] longer." Bouaddallah said small vendors like his company and ExplorUS donated $84,000 to reopen the park on October 23, but that money is expected to run out on November 11.

Woman hiking on a trail in Muir Woods (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Brent Durand)

"Keeping it open is our way to give back to the national park. It's been seven years that I've worked with them. They are great people," he elaborated. He added that formerly the cost per day of operating the park was close to $4,600, whereas the figure has dropped to just $3,700. The shutdown has prohibited visitors from visiting the forest, as a result of which, fewer rooms are being booked, and fewer restaurants are being visited. Meanwhile, Bouaddallah also urged the Bay Area giants like Apple, Meta, and Tesla to contribute so visitors can continue to enjoy the soothing paradise of the redwood forest.

The ultimate goal, he affirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle, is to “rally the community to protect one of America’s most iconic natural landmarks.” Every day, he said, “we keep Muir Woods open” is a “shared win.” The stalemate imposed by the shutdown, after all, cannot be managed on a solo basis, with either the forest or the visitors benefiting. It’s a mutual partnership, and only a win-win situation will help deal with this logjam situation.

