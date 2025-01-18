Gardening Expert Shares 5 Houseplants That Will Stay Pest-Free All Winter

Maintaining some of the houseplants during winter can be a bit of a task. Here are a few pest-free options.

Houseplants are one of the loveliest modern decor for home interiors to come to life. It's always refreshing to have the sight of bright green foliage and colorful blooms donning our homes with their cheerful vibes. Not only do they offer an aesthetic benefit, but also act as natural air purifiers and dehumidifiers, thus contributing to our good health. While there is a wide variety of indoor plants to pick from, maintaining some of them can be a bit of a task. More importantly, these incorporations inside the house can invite pests like ants, mites, and fruit flies among others. Thankfully, a fair share of houseplants possess a natural tendency to repel bugs and insects regardless of their location. Here are five houseplants that remain pest-free all winter, according to The Spruce.

Indoor plants are arranged in a corner of a well-ventilated room. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Huy Phan)

1. Jade Plant

Green Jade plant a in bucket on blue background. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Harry Cooke)

Jade plants, or Crassula ovata, are a popular choice in households as the plant species are believed to bring good luck and positivity. The succulents require minimal care and also grow pretty quickly. They do not attract bugs, the gardening expert shared, suggesting she never saw a single ant or mite in her jade while growing up around plenty of these plants. Jade plants may need to be repotted every once in a while depending on the pace of their growth.

2. Snake Plant

A person planting a snake plant in a pot. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | cottonbro studio)

A beautiful houseplant that simply elevates the aesthetics of an indoor home with its beautiful green leaves marked by yellow lines on the edges, snake plants are a go-to choice for many. Snake plants are a remarkable option for anyone looking to add greenery to their house because they can grow in the dark with minimal care. In addition, snake plants produce a chemical called saponin that acts like an insect repellent preventing mosquito infestation and more. They thrive in low-light settings and are hard to kill.

3. Peace Lily

A peace lily flower in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Serg Alesenko)

A serene addition to your indoor houseplant collection, peace lilies offer great comfort with their white lily blossoms and pest-resistant properties. The expert vouched that these plants barely attract insects and homeowners would not likely see any of them throughout their lifecycle. Besides, peace lilies also purify the air inside rooms and are great for boosting mental health and sleep cycles, per Lawn.com.au. The plants are an excellent option for rooms with low humidity as they release moisture into the air to regulate the humidity levels. Hence, it is beneficial to avoid respiratory issues and maintain good health overall.

4. Air plants

Little air plants in geometric glass containers. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alena Darmel)

Air plants, largely unconventional houseplants, require no soil for growth and simply thrive in the air. They appear attractive with colorful leaves and can be hung anywhere in the house, even in the kitchen. Air plants do not attract insects because they have no ties with soil, which is generally a thriving source for bugs and mites. Therefore, it is not easy to spot a fruit fly or gnats hovering over the plant at any time of day. These indoor plants can be decorated in multiple ways, be it placed on countertops or hanging from a window sill.

5. ZZ Plant

A person watering a ZZ plant in a pot. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Rocketmann Team)

ZZ Plant or Zanzibar Gem is a classic indoor houseplant whose leaves resemble that of jades. Scientifically called Zamioculcas zamiifolia, These tropical plants are hard to kill and spread out of their pots in a fun manner. They tend to have a waxy coating on them that deters pests. An easy fix to your insect problem. ZZ plants are extremely tolerant of harsh weather conditions and survive well even in low light, per Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Another report by The Spruce warned that ZZ plants are toxic to people and pets when ingested though.