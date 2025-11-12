First ‘Radio Signal’ Detected From Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS — Experts Rule Out Alien Origins

The radio waves were detected when the comet was halfway through its one-way journey across the solar system.

Scientists and astronomers often come across discoveries that challenge everything that we know about our universe. From unexpected meteor showers to several mysterious facts about distant galaxies, each finding is unique on its own. Recently, astronomers using South Africa’s powerful MeerKAT radio telescope have made an astonishing discovery. They have detected the first-ever radio waves allegedly coming from the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. While the signal initially sparked speculation about possible alien origins, researchers later confirmed that the radio waves were actually coming from an entirely natural source.

Illustration of 3I/ATLAS comet. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Olga Izvekova)

The radio signals were detected just as the comet reached the midpoint of its one-way journey through the solar system. 3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object that was spotted passing through our solar system. It was first seen in July, racing toward the Sun at a speed of more than 130,000 mph. While experts believe it’s an ancient comet, possibly coming in from another star system billions of years ago, not everyone agrees with this theory. A small group of researchers, including Avi Loeb, a renowned alien-hunter, has claimed that the comet is an alien spacecraft. However, at present, there is no proof of such claims, as reported by Live Science.

A radio telescope. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joanna McCarthy)

Therefore, when astronomers at the MeerKAT telescope reported on the radio waves from 3I/ATLAS, it sparked curiosity—especially among those hoping for alien signals. But the mystery was quickly solved, and it was revealed that the signals were actually caused by the natural reactions involving hydroxyl molecules, or OH, in the comet’s outer cloud. This forms when water molecules from the comet escape into space and split apart. It is a natural process called outgassing, which shows that the comet is active. Loeb also mentioned the discovery of hydroxyl molecules in 3I/ATLAS in a recent update on his personal blog.

Speaking of this discovery, Dennis Bodewits, a physics professor at Auburn University, told the BBC, “When we detect water — or even its faint ultraviolet echo, OH — from an interstellar comet, we’re reading a note from another planetary system. It tells us that the ingredients for life’s chemistry are not unique to our own." This wasn't the first time that astronomers had noticed signs of water on 3I/ATLAS. In October this year, NASA scientists spotted the comet shooting out powerful jets of water, comparing it to a fire hose in space. However, the recent discovery adds more detail.

Avi Loeb speaks about space exploration. (Image Source: Getty Images | Gary Gershoff)

Additionally, the comet has also shown other strange details like a bright surface, extra carbon dioxide, and an anti-tail, which sparked alien theories. Despite this, experts have come to the conclusion that it’s completely natural. Meanwhile, scientists and experts believe that, luckily, they still have enough time to observe this rare comet in greater detail before it heads back into deep space forever. Loeb spoke of this and said, “On March 16, 2026, 3I/ATLAS is expected to pass within 53 million kilometers from Jupiter. At that time, [NASA’s] Juno spacecraft will use its dipole antenna to search for a radio signal from 3I/ATLAS at low frequencies ranging from 50 hertz to 40 megahertz.”

