FDA Recalls Popular Bagels Due to Undeclared Allergen — Classifies as Highest Risk Level

The gluten-free bakery's products did not declare all their ingredients, which may lead to serious illnesses or even death in some people.

Bagels are the most popular breakfast item in the United States, with about 200 million Americans consuming the food, as per a 2020 Statista report. Realizing its popularity, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made sure manufacturers were abiding by the food safety regulations. It recalled bagels and other baked products made by a Utah-based company for a Class I risk classification, as per their official announcement issued on May 21, 2025.

Close-up of Lox Bagel with onions on paper sheet. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lucian Smoot / 500px)

New Grains Gluten Free Bakery cooperated with the FDA and voluntarily recalled a variety of their bagels, breads, cookies and other baked goods after the officials flagged them for an undeclared allergen. Eggs were found in the bagels, but were not explicitly labeled on the package to prevent allergic reactions in potentially vulnerable individuals. Noting the seriousness of the safety breach, the FDA classified it at the highest risk level. According to Newsweek, a Class I recall is only issued when there is “reasonable probability” that the food product with the allergen may trigger severe allergic reactions and “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Child eating an Egg. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine Falls Commercial)

In addition to eggs, the FDA also listed tree nuts, soy, and milk as the other undeclared allergens in the bagel products. Blueberry Bagels, Artisan bagel products, Cinnamon Raisin Bagels, Coconut Macaroon Cookie, Artisan Seasoned Croutons, and Frosted Sugar Cookies were some of the items that were recalled by New Grains Gluten Free Bakery. They were said to be distributed between April 7 and April 21. 100 units of each four types of bagels that were distributed were affected. “Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the announcement stated. The company is based in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Cropped hand of person with Bagel with Cream Cheese Breakfast. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lucian Smoot / 500px)

To help identify the products, consumers were urged to look out for the New Grains breads packed in clear vacuum-sealed plastic bags and cookies in regular clear plastic bags. Even though the products have “gluten-free” labels, the undeclared allergens remain a threat to consumers’ well-being. However, there have been no reported illnesses to date. "Food allergic reactions vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock," the FDA explained in a separate report.

Shelves stocked with snacks and groceries in a convenience store (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Therefore, to protect those with food allergies and hypersensitivities, the FDA enforces these safety regulations to ensure that companies and manufacturers consider the well-being of consumers. Listing all ingredients on packaged foods and beverages is, hence, mandatory to allow people to make informed decisions and prevent serious allergic reactions. In case of breaches or problems, the FDA directs and works with firms to recall products from all stores and retailers, in addition to issuing a public notice to alert the buyers.

Headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Grandbrothers)

Besides that, the FDA also functions to authorize the entry of imported products and ban or remove violative products from the marketplace. While there are prevention and therapeutic strategies continually being developed in the food industry, food allergies are mostly incurable. The FDA works tirelessly to identify and remove products that violate these guidelines, from production, manufacturing, to distribution.