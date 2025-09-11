Explorers Spot New Fish Species Lurking 12,000 Feet Below The Ocean — With Rare Video Evidence

In 2019, researchers found a tiny pink fish with big eyes swimming close to the seafloor near Monterey Canyon.

Discovering a new marine species often sparks excitement. It offers scientists and explorers a chance to know our planet in more depth. Even if the new species is a tiny insect or a glowing marine creature, they remind us that Earth is far more diverse than we can ever imagine. In one such incident, scientists have recently discovered surprising new residents living deep in the ocean. There are three never-before-seen species of unique snailfish. This was revealed by an astonishing video that was filmed around 3,268 meters below the sea surface. Earlier, there were more than 400 species of snailfish, and now we have three more on the list.

An image of a salmon snailfish. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yiming Chen)

Back in 2019, while exploring the Monterey Canyon, researchers came across a tiny pink fish with big eyes near the seafloor. Now, several years later, scientists from the State University of New York, the University of Montana, and the University of Hawaii have officially identified it as a new species of bumpy snailfish. This deep-sea creature is one of three newly identified snailfish species, as reported by Discover Wildlife. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, commonly known as MBARI, took the help of deep-sea expert Mackenzie Gerringer and several other experts during the analysis.

Screenshots of a new species of snailfish. (Image Source: YouTube | @MBARIvideo)

The other two fish collected during separate expeditions include the dark snailfish and the sleek snailfish, and all three of them are new to science. These findings are revealed in a study titled, 'Descriptions of Three Newly Discovered Abyssal Snailfishes (Liparidae) from the Eastern Pacific Ocean.' It was published in the scientific journal Ichthyology and Herpetology. Speaking about the findings, Gerringer said, “The deep sea is home to an incredible diversity of organisms and a truly beautiful array of adaptations. Our discovery of not one, but three, new species of snailfishes is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration.”

As reported by IFLScience, the expert further said, “Needless to say, I love snailfish! I think they are incredible, and working with them is a joy. We often think of deep-sea environments as being harsh or extreme because of how different the pressures, temperatures, light, and other conditions are from what we experience. But for many organisms, the deep sea—the largest living space on our planet—is home." He added, "To me, finding species that seem so fragile thriving in these habitats highlights the beauty of the deep sea and our responsibility to understand and protect these incredible ecosystems.”

Snailfishes are a part of the Liparidae family, known for their soft, jelly-like bodies, thin tails, and oversized heads. Additionally, these discoveries are small yet very important steps in knowing about the deep-sea ecosystems. It reveals that even in the darkest and coldest waters, there is still so much more to learn. Meanwhile, as climate change and growing pollution levels put immense pressure on our oceans, scientists are racing to look for more mysterious deep-sea creatures while they still can. This is because the deep-sea regions, once thought to be untouchable, are now vulnerable.

