Drinking Bottled Water Left in a Hot Car Might Be More Harmful Than You Could Ever Imagine

Plastic bottles are rampant across the globe, and now, a study reveals how the product has drastic effects when heated up.

The most commonly used item to store water is plastic bottles. While we have all seen the detrimental effects of it on the environment, these containers are also not ideal for our health and well-being. With summer rolling in, the need to stay hydrated becomes important. It is convenient to advocate against the use of plastic water bottles, but execution requires greater planning and awareness. At this point, most people back out and tend to fall back on old patterns and continue using plastic bottles for their convenience. However, it comes with its own disadvantages. A report by Penn Live outlined the consequences of drinking water from a plastic bottle left in a car for too long.

Plastic bottles are made up of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a polymer derived from petroleum hydrocarbons and created by reacting ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid, per Bernard Laboratories. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical that has been used to make certain plastics since the 1950s, per the Mayo Clinic. When exposed to heat, the BPA often leaches from the bottle into the water, in addition to microplastics and other harmful chemicals. As a consequence, our bodies suffer from hormonal imbalance, gastrointestinal irritation, and cancer, in extreme cases.

A bottle left in the car is subject to continued heat exposure and will likely leach BPA into the stored water. It could happen overnight or in a matter of hours, depending on the intensity of the heat. On a hot summer day, with temperatures rising to 80 degrees, a car’s inside will simmer with even greater temperatures, often as high as 110 degrees, within half an hour. According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, high temperatures like that are enough for BPA to migrate into bottled water. Thus, it risks the health of humans with BPA exposure. It may lead to serious outcomes and health issues.

To prevent BPA exposure and promote a healthier hydration habit, experts suggest storing water in stainless steel and glass containers. Another alternative would be keeping a cooler inside the car. According to the Mayo Clinic, exposure to BPA also affects the brain and prostate gland of fetuses, infants, and children. BPA may also have a possible link to increased blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. BPA is found in all kinds of containers that store food, beverages, and consumer goods. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that BPA is not harmful at low levels.

According to the European Environment Agency, the levels of BPA measured in people’s urine have also exceeded the thresholds, sparking concerns about the long-term well-being of the citizens. A 2020 research report by HBM4EU revealed that 92% of adult participants from 11 European countries had BPA detected in their urine. Meanwhile, the tolerable daily intake (TDI) was updated by the European Food Safety Authority after having experimented with mice. It is also worth noting that some people are more exposed to BPA than others, including cashiers, due to frequently handling receipts, which contain BPA. Contaminated dust and polycarbonate plastic products are considered a major exposure route for the harmful chemical.