Courteney Cox Reveals The Secret Ingredients She Puts In Her 'Best Damn Cookie' Recipe

The "Scream" actress is taking new risks in the kitchen when baking the "best damn" cookies with unique ingredients.

Courtney Cox is channeling her Monica Geller energy by trying out quirky new ingredients for classic old recipes. While her Friends character would not want to risk it all up, we can confirm Cox likes to amp up her cooking and baking skills with a tinge of inspiration. The star is now gambling with a replacement for all-purpose flour when baking the “best damn” cookies. In an Instagram video, Cox (@courtneycoxofficial) was joined by actor and baker, Paul Cassell of Paul Cassell Bakes in her kitchen cooking a bowl of chocolate chip cookies with a blend of unusual ingredients, and she loves it!

Chocolate chip cookies in an oven. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chantelle Mundy Dunne)

The TV star shared the recipe of her freshly baked delicious cookies under the supervision of Cassell. Breezing through the baking process, Cassell suggested she use two separate flours– bread and cake flours rather than the typically used all-purpose one. The actor explained that the flours add specific textures to the cookies. “So the cake flour makes it cakey, and the bread flour makes it bready,” Cassell jested. Of all the other ingredients, the distinct flours used created a taste atypical of normal cookies.

A person adding flour into a bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nicole Michalou)

Robin Shreeves of All Recipes noted that the combination of cake and bread flour gives it the signature soft and chewy center while making the outer edges crispy. All-purpose flour, technically, maintains a balance between hard and soft flours, hence, used to make baked goods of all sorts–muffins, cakes, quick breads, and cookies, of course. Whereas, cake flour, as the name suggests, is ideal for baking cakes because of its light texture and low protein content. It may be used to make tender pies and tart crusts. Meanwhile, bread flour has the highest protein content with gluten which keeps the bread intact.

A person breaking a freshly-made cookie in half. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Roman Odintsov)

However, baking the cookies is no swift deal as Cassell advised Cox to let the mix rest in the fridge for 36 hours. Each dollop of cookie dough should ideally weigh 3.75 ounces and bake for 19 minutes per batch. “Seriously the best damn cookie I’ve ever had!” Cox quipped at the end of the video. Besides the two types of flour, the celebrities used a bunch of other ingredients not typically used when baking cookies. Maldon sea salt, a type of gourmet salt extracted from the banks of River Blackwater in the coastal town of Maldon, in Essex, England, is a special ingredient that balances the sweetness and adds to the cookies’ flavor. Cox and Cassell sprinkled two types of chocolate chunks in addition to a chocolate fève pushed into each cookie dough before baking.

According to the report by All Recipes, the chocolate chip cookie recipe is based on the New York Times recipe from 2008, originally published by award-winning food writer David Leite. Leite claimed that it was an amalgamation of recipes and tips from French pastry chef Jacques Torres and a few New York City bakers. Cox’s demonstration of the cookie recipe was a hit among her fans. Several netizens flooded her post with enthusiastic comments about her baking recipe, many promising to even try it out. "Mmmmm-looks yummy!" one person (@dawnproctormorris) wrote while another user (@stillamistry) was delighted Cox shared the recipe with the internet. “I can’t thank you enough for this cookie recipe. I’m a hero every time I make’em,” the comment stated.

