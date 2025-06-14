Wildlife Enthusiast Shares a Simple ‘Cage’ Trick to Protect Bird Feeders From Squirrels and Pigeons

The woman, who is based in Wales, disclosed her makeshift feeder that acts to benefits the birds. Many birders wanted to try it.

A wildlife enthusiast enlightened the world with her resourceful hack that protects bird feeders from squirrels and pigeons. Popularly known as @WildlifeKate across the internet, the enthusiast, Kate, shared a video showcasing her bird feeder planted inside a bird cage and hung in the garden for her feathered friends to visit. While the cage was not designed for the purpose, Kate got creative with the equipment and repurposed it to the benefit of the birds in her garden. Most squirrel-proof feeders in the market either do not work or are too expensive for the average homeowner. Therefore, Kate found out a simple ‘cage’ hack that helped protect the smaller birds from the pests.

Standing in her garden, Kate had her makeshift squirrel-proof feeder on display. “Want a cheap squirrel-proof feeder?” she quipped. Browsing at a local store, Home Bargains, the wildlife enthusiast discovered a brilliant way to use a cheap bird cage that was “designed to put plants in naturally.” The cage had an openable door and was secured with thin bars with enough space to allow the smaller birds to have a peck at the feeder planted inside it. She reveled at the possibility of even a woodpecker getting enough room to eat from the feeder inside. Kate purchased the cage for $10.78 and seemed rather content with its quality. “I think it looks quite nice,” she said.

“Great to use as a squirrel/pigeon proof feeder… this bird cage for plants(I think) works a treat… cheap too….Just hang a feeder inside,” the viral post was captioned. Several fellow bird enthusiasts and homeowners lauded Kate’s ingenuity. @DrCarolPercy shared, “Inspired by you, we tried a similar one to keep the magpies and carrion crow from eating our robin’s special mealworms. He was understandably cautious at first, but likes using it now. We’ve taken the lid off now, so there’s no chance of him getting stuck in there.” While another (@rlimitexceeded) chimed, “My pigeons would still find a way to get to the food.” “This is a lovely addition to your beautiful garden!” admired @JBayly3.

Kate’s creative bird cage feeder was borne out of the recurring problem of squirrels being a menace to bird feeders. While people set out loaded bird feeders for the birds to eat, these rodents climb up houses and trees and consume a majority of the bird feed, leaving the birds with none. Moreover, their agility and persistence make it a task to get rid of them, without harming them, of course. They may also cause damage to the bird feeders by chewing on the material, particularly when they are not designed to be squirrel-proof. According to Nature Anywhere, there are a few other ways by which bird feeders can outsmart these naturally clever rodents.

Hanging a bird feeder on a sturdy rope tied between two trees will require the squirrels to do some acrobatics to reach the feeder. While a rare few may scale the rope walk, most squirrels are unable to and give up. Another tactic could be to sprinkle chili powder in the bird feed to deter the pests from chewing on the food. The compound capsaicin gives peppers their hotness, and like humans, even squirrels are affected by the spice. However, birds are immune to it because of their beaks and can consume chilli peppers in any quantity.

