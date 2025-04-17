Costco Shoppers Can Now Get a Bird Feeder That Comes With a ‘Smart’ Feature: ‘It Has An...'

With this feature, bird enthusiasts can see a variety of adorable birds visiting their garden even when they're not at home.

It’s April already. The shadowy months of cold have slipped by, and a vivid halo of golden summer shine now bathes your garden. Dormant seeds you planted in winter are now popping from the belly of the Earth, bursting with a screeching palette of colors: oranges, yellows, purples, reds, and blues. At this point, however, the scenery is incomplete. While the visuals are set with blades of dew-dripping grasses shooting from the ground and slender flowery stems dancing in the breeze, there’s a lack of sonic undertones that can only be filled by the trills and chirps of happy summer birds. This is why people hang bird feeders in their gardens.

Costco shoppers review a high-tech bird feeder launched recently by Costco (Image Source: TikTok | @costcotwins)

For those who love them, it is always a delicious sentiment to be host to these feathered friends, invite them into your backyard for food and water, and watch them soar in surreal plumages. The bird feeder dangling from a branch or sitting on a sill offers these winged friends a cozy place to rest, sip some water, chug in sweet nectar or nibble on some food as they stop by, during a hectic day, to grace your invitation and satiate your unflinching desire to behold their jeweled beauty.

Bird sitting on a red-colored bird feeder (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

But in all those times when you may be outside home, there’s nobody to witness these soaring beauties. They come, eat, and go, feeling dejected as they’re left unnoticed. For days like these, Costco has brought good news. The Costco Twins (@costcotwins) shared a TikTok review of Costco's “smart bird feeder that comes with a camera. Fret not, your bird buddies won’t be offended by this little piece of surveillance.

Costco shoppers review a high-tech bird feeder launched recently by Costco (Image Source: TikTok | @costcotwins)

Costco’s website states that this “smart solar bird feeder” comes with a built-in WiFi camera designed for avid birdwatchers who can watch their birdy guests from anywhere, anytime, using the free Birdty App.” “Who doesn't need a bird feeder with a camera on it? Look what we found at Costco,” the twins said cheerily in the video while displaying the state-of-the-art bird feeder on the screen. They flipped open a cap to reveal the seed compartments, describing, “This thing holds almost 4 pounds of seeds.” The product description states that these compartments are crafted from “Canadian FSC-certified red cedar.”

Hummingbird on a fancy bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | DANNIEL CORBIT)

The twins then showed a camera attached to the front panel of the bird feeder, saying, “It has an HD Wi-Fi camera. It streams live videos of the birds.” They explained that the feeder also features “a built-in solar panel, and no subscription is required.” Adding to their review, one review on the website says that the feeder also “has a little ledge that the birds can land on to eat the seed.” Expressing their love for the new Costco find, the twins wrote in the caption, “How cool is this bird feeder with a camera on it! This would be perfect in any backyard.” They wrapped up the video with the comment, “We love this!”

Image Source: TikTok | @halfsweet

Image Source: TikTok | @rickydab10

The video received mixed comments from people. Some of them were amazed to know about the high-tech bird feeding device, while some received the camera update with funnier interpretations. @johnc9141, for instance, quipped, “Now even the birds are being spied on.” Another Costco customer, @nanadonna, shared, “We have this and love it!” One user, @makemeanoffer69, pointed out that this smart feeder might not be the best choice for birds like “Mourning doves, grackles, and house finches,” unless it has a chicken wire on the perch. But most of the viewers seemed impressed. @nadia, a bird enthusiast, exclaimed that they were going to buy the bird feeder and start a YouTube channel on birdgazing.

You can follow Costco Twins (@costcotwins) on TikTok for reviews of Costco products.