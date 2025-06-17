Costco Shoppers Are Going Crazy Over This Popular Low-Maintenance Plant on Sale — Costs Just $23

The garden item was available for sale on Costco, and gardeners are lining up to grab this most sought-after perennial plant.

Gardening is no easy feat. As many people refer to themselves as ‘serial plant killers’ on social media, creating a lush garden of a variety of plants is rather challenging. Any novice gardener who dreams of transforming their barren yard into a green garden bustling with life can sow seeds of plants tolerant to neglect, like the Red Yucca. Shoppers are now lining up at Costco to get their hands on the plant on sale at only $22.99, as advertised on the Instagram page, @costco_doesitagain. Every plant enthusiast is now hoping to grab the steal deal and enhance their garden or home with Red Yucca’s bold blooms.

Costco Wholesale Location. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | jetcityimage)

Costco shared a picture of the popular garden plant at a discounted rate and wrote, “Red Yuccas at Costco! $22.99.” The amazing bargain intrigued potential shoppers, urging them to check them out online and even in person. One person (@steph.renea) wrote, “Be right back, adding to my cart.” In general, Red Yuccas can tolerate harsh climates and thrive in garden beds, rock gardens, and xeriscapes–a water-wise landscaping that minimizes water use by only growing drought-tolerant plants. These low-maintenance plants, scientifically named Hesperaloe parviflora, are also called Coral Yucca or Hummingbird Yucca.

A picture of Anna's Hummingbird in-flight collecting nectar from the Red Yucca plant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Vlad Georgescu)

According to a report by the Dallas County Master Gardener Association, Red Yuccas are an evergreen succulent that is popular in both private and public settings. Its charming bell-shaped flowers are a favorite attraction for hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. The drought-tolerant plants are originally native to Texas and northeastern Mexico. Hence, they thrive in the sun and intense hot and arid conditions. However, Red Yuccas also grow well in well-drained soil with regular sunlight. Their evergreen leaves turn purple during winter and can be propagated through seed germination, stem cuttings, and clump division.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain)

While it has little history of serious insect or disease problems, these plants are vulnerable to fungal rot in damp and heavy soil regions. Overwatering is a big no-no, and plants should be planted in well-drained soil to prevent root rot. Red Yuccas are relatively smaller and grow to be around 2 to 3 feet and 3 to 4 feet wide. However, it is worth noting that the plant is unsafe for consumption, even though it is not believed to be so. The leaves and roots of a Red Yucca are considered toxic and could potentially cause rashes, irritations, and digestive upset. The health benefits are reportedly associated with only the foliage of a true Yucca.

Arid ornamental xeriscape garden bed featuring a yucca grass tree, a paddle plant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Simon McGill)

Otherwise, Red Yuccas are a great addition to the garden, considering their perennial nature. The plants are also deer-resistant, eliminating the risk of pests munching on the leaves or blooms, per Den Garden. Overall, the plant is a popular gardening item because of its low maintenance but high aesthetic quotient. To conclude, low-maintenance plant or not, gardening does require a minimal amount of work to reap the benefits of a beautiful, lush garden that serves the local environment and adds a touch of green to urban homes. While it demands physical labor, gardening is seen as a rewarding hobby that many people adhere to.